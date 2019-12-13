Crossroads Church will present “A Stress-Free Christmas” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 at New Day Assembly of God, 2313 1st St. and admission is FREE.

This is a Christmas pageant like you’ve never seen with a little something for everyone, written and directed by Christine Ruble. Come see what two fishermen have to do with the story of Christmas and enjoy great music, amazing costumes and a theatrical atmosphere! The evening will start with a children’s choir and end with fellowship and cookies for everyone.

Crossroads is grateful to New Day Assembly for providing a location for this pageant while the Crossroads building is being remodeled!