An Iowa State University senior has been working toward his career goal since he was 11.

Ryan Byrnes has dreamed of becoming an author since he fell in love with reading and writing. His dream took the first steps of becoming a reality when in fifth-grade he self-published his first novel “The Adventures of Wheatail.”

Now, as the countdown to graduation has begun for the technical communications major, Blank Slate Press published his most recent work “Royal Beauty Bright,” a story about an autistic boy who gets tricked into enrolling into the military during World War I.

“I’ve always been involved and interested in reading and writing ever since the first grade,” Byrnes said. “After that I knew I wanted to become a full-time writer.”

In order to write the book, Byrnes spent months researching World War I, and learned of the Christmas Truce of 1914, which inspired the story of the book.

“I wanted to write a book that emphasizes humanity over politics,” Byrnes said. “It’s not a traditional war book. It doesn’t focus on the fighting or the violence, or anything like that. It focuses on the absurdity of the whole war, and the hypocrisy of the leaders and all that.”

The humanity and emotions that the book brought is what made Kristina Makansi, editor and designer for Amphorae Publishing fall in love with it.

“When I began working on the story with Ryan, I just fell in love with it. The characters number one just really reach out and touch you,” Makansi said.”

At first Byrnes’ stories were funny little tales that eventually evolved into a four-part young adult fantasy series, “The Son of Times” as he got older. Byrnes self-published the series, marketed it and spoke at schools in O’Fallon, Ill., just 30 minutes east of St. Louis.

In high school, after reading the “Grapes of Wrath” and the “God of Small Things,” Byrnes’ writing interest shifted from fun and fantasy to focusing on injustices.

“(Those books) made me realize that there’s a lot of injustices in the world and people need to write about it,” Byrnes said.

So in high school Byrnes began working on “Royal Beauty Bright,” and once he finished, in a decision to move a step closer to becoming an author, he shifted from self-publishing his stories to reaching out to over a hundred publishers.

However, the 150 query letters he sent out were rejected, but Byrnes sent more.

After months of waiting, four publishers offered him a contract for the book in 2016. Byrnes chose Blank State Press, and credits them for saving his book.

During the early stages of working with Blank State, the publishing company was bought out by Amphorae Publishing, but luckily, his project continued to move forward.

“When we bought the company all the editorial and design work fell to me, and I hadn’t read (Byrnes) book, but both of my partners looked at it, and said they really believed in it,” Makansi said.

“Royal Beauty Bright” hit the shelves for sale on Nov. 19.

Although Byrnes, whose busy applying to graduate schools for creative writing, said he’s not clear on what his future holds, one thing is for sure: “There’s more books to come.”