The Kiwanis Club of Perry recently recognized Juan Viveros as Student of the Month for November 2019.

One staff member wrote Juan is always polite and willing to stop and ask how your day is going. Juan strives to do his very best in school and prides himself on having a perfect attendance. Juan is an excellent example of “The Bluejay Way” we look for in our students.

Another staff member said Juan deserves to be the Student of the Month because of “his undeniable positive attitude and ability to bring a smile to others.”

“He consistently asks those around them how they are doing, what fun plans they have coming up and makes sure to end conversations with a sentiment to have a ‘great day,’” the staff member continued. “Juan is genuine in his interactions and it’s easy to tell he’s not just asking, he really cares/wants to know. He all around exemplifies the spirit of a Bluejay.”