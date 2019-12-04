The Boone County Sheriff’s Office — 911 Center collaborated with Boone County Search and Rescue to provide Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets to families in need. Vision Bank helped sponsored this event - to deliver 32 turkey baskets, all over Boone County. With the sizes of the families, we estimate that we impacted approximately 150 people! How awesome! Each basket had a turkey and a ham for the larger families. Also, each basket included (at minimum): paper towels/napkins, bread, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, cream of mushroom soup, crispy onions, cranberry sauce, broth/stock, kool-aid and/or coffee, a turkey pan, pie & cool whip. Some of the larger families had some extra stuff thrown in, like jars of peanut butter and cake mix.

Still upcoming

Shop with a Sheriff

This program assists children from the rural area of Boone County – to donate or assist with this program contact Deputy Brian Pontius, Boone County Sheriff’s Office. 515-433-0524

Shop With a Cop

Last year we had just under 100 children and their parents, plus 56 emergency service volunteers participate in this program. The date for this year’s Shop With a Cop Thursday, December 12th at 1630 hours. The locating is still at the Boone Community Building, in the Boone County Fairgrounds. If you would like to donate or offer your assistance please contact Sgt. Ryan Palmer, Boone Police Department - 515-432-3456. salvation Army Bell Ringing Challenge

Boone County 1st Responders Salvation Army Bell Ringing Challenge!!!

Date: December 14th (Saturday)

Times: 10 am to 8 pm

Team Leaders and Locations: Boone HyVee – Fire Chief Justin Adams

Boone Fareway – Police Chief John Wiebold

Boone Walmart – Sheriff Greg Elsberry

Madrid Casey’s – Police Chief Rick Tasler

Ogden Dollar General – Fire Chief Rick Sturtz

The overall goal is to break the one-day record, in Boone County! The challenge is for a little friendly competition between these 5 locations/departments and sees who can raise the most money for a great local cause. There is a trophy for the winning team.

The Salvation Army will respond anywhere in Boone County to assist us in providing emergency shelter for victims of an emergency situation, also opening up their facility for an emergency shelter.

They also respond anywhere in Boone County to provide drinks and snacks for emergency responders during a prolonged incident. Not to mention all the services they provide every day. The money raised, in their Bell Ringing Campaign, gets to stay right here in Boone County to assist our residents.

If you would like to donate, but cannot make it to these locations on this date, you make contact with the Team Leaders directly to drop off donations or the Boone Salvation Army or myself.

Blood Drive

The tentative date is January 11th, exact times and location to be determined. Ideally, Life Serve would like a minimum goal of 25 donors to make it worth their time to come and set up.

There may be a need for volunteers on the day of, but at this time I am mostly interested in who would be interested in donating. Contact Josh Sorenson (515-433-0527) to express your interest in donating. Life Serve Blood Center is the SOLE blood and blood product distributor for over 120 hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.