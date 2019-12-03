On Nov. 25, an Otoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 2 near Unadilla for several traffic violations.



The deputy became suspicious of criminal activity while speaking with the 27-year-old female driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.



The deputy deployed an OCSO K-9, which indicated to the vehicle.



A search of the vehicle revealed $130,000 in currency in a cooler near the driver’s seat.



The driver denied knowledge of the currency in the cooler.



The money has been seized and turned over to the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Agency for further investigation and possible federal civil forfeiture.



The OCSO is also conducting an investigation.



