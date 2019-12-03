Students competed against 170 students from 5 schools in our central Iowa district. Students have to take a 100 question exam specific to their chosen event area, as well as either present an idea or participate in a role play with a business professional.

Students are given the role-play scenario and have 10 minutes to prepare their response, then have 10 minutes to present to a judge and answer questions. Judging is based on professionalism, 21-century skills, and the validity of their response to the scenario.