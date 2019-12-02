John D. Goering, 90, of Syracuse passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, in Lincoln. He was born on Sept. 25, 1929, to Arnold & Clara (Turre) Goering near Unadilla.

John married Zella Clark on May 15, 1948, in Jeffersonville, Ind. He joined the Army and served during Vietnam. John retired in 1979 after honorably serving for 31 years. He worked as a volunteer with RV MAPS in which he helped to build numerous churches throughout the country.

He is survived by his wife: Zella of Syracuse; Children: Karla (David) Woodall of Slidell, La., Cheri (Dr. James) Free of Bennet, Marsha (Rev. David) Mullen of Manchester, Conn., Patti (John) Chesney of Syracuse; 11 Grandchildren; 21 Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Syracuse. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the American Center for Law and Justice.

Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

