Friends of the Perry Public Library Holiday Card/Book Sale: Dec. 1-30

The Friends of Perry Public Library will hold a holiday sale for seasonal greeting cards and books, Dec. 1-30, at Perry Public Library. Books will be half-price and cards will be as marked. All proceeds directly support library programs and services.

Legos @ the Library: Dec. 4

First- through fifth-graders are invited to join Perry Public Library staff for Legos @ the Library, at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the Perry Public Library meeting room. The first half-hour of the program will be directed play with a theme, and the remainder of the time will be free play. No registration is needed for this event. For more information, call Suzanne Kestel at the library: 515-465-3569.

Operation Warm Coat Distribution: Dec. 7

Perry Public Library partnered with the Perry Elks to distribute new winter coats to elementary school children whose families qualify for free and reduced lunches at Perry Schools. Children signed up for the coats during Perry Elementary School Parent-Teacher Conferences in November. Coats may be picked up at the library from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Recipients will also receive a free book and have the opportunity to sign up for a free library card and learn about library programs and services.

Craft Club: Dec. 9

The Perry Public Library Craft Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 in the library meeting room. The event facilitator is Minburn Library Director Nicole Connick and the December craft is Ribbon Wreath. Everyone is welcome to craft with us, but registration is required. The deadline for the December event is Dec. 1. All materials are provided at no cost to participants, but donations are accepted. For more information, or to sign up, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Monthly Book Club: Dec. 17

The December Monthly Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Clarion Room, Security Bank Building, 1102 Willis Ave. The selected title is “The Girl with Seven Names” by Hyeonseo Lee. Books are available at the library, and everyone is welcome to join the group at any time. Discussion facilitator is Library Director Mary Murphy. Call the library for more information: 515-565-3569.

Holiday Closings: Dec. 24-25, 31

The library will close early, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas Holiday. The library will close at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and remain closed, Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Holiday.

Open Craft Room: Dec. 28

Perry Public Library will open up the large meeting room for Open Craft time, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. Everyone is invited to bring their crafts and projects to work on in our comfortable maker-space.

​For Additional Information Contact the Library at 515-465-3569!