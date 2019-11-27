DONELLSON — A gathering is held around a kitchen table. Family, farmers and friends gather, not for Thanksgiving as we do today, but to be thankful for one man, Bruce Hopp.

Hopp had been a farmer in the Donnellson area for decades with his brother, Doug, and with his parents before that, farming 700-800 acres in a few different fields in Lee County.

The husband, father and farmer died Oct. 10 after losing a battle with an aggressive from of pancreatic cancer.

“It is an awful feeling,” said his widow, Jill Hopp.

He had just finished planting his corn April 9 and he wasn’t feeling well, said lifelong friend Gary Schiller of Charleston. Seven months later, he was gone.

It was Schiller and Bill Benjamin who called the gathering at the Hopp family table with Jill Hopp and her two sons, Jim and Jason and others.

They made a plan to harvest the crop, who would harvest which field and where to take the grain. They wanted to help get Jill in a comfort zone.

“This is what neighbors do,” said Schiller. “What a perfect day we got. Bruce was looking down on us and brought the weather.”

A perfect day it was for field work on Monday. Sunshine, warmth and calm winds.

A day not unlike one three years ago, when farmers gathered to harvest the crops of William Knisley, who died July 23, 2016, following a farm accident.

Among those leading the way was Bruce Hopp, who told The Hawk Eye he was returning the favor for the times his neighbor helped him out.

“You couldn’t ask for a better neighbor,” Bruce Hopp said about Knisley. “He was easygoing. Anytime you needed to talk, he listened.”

These thoughts were echoed about Bruce Hopp when more than 50 peopled gathered on fields around Lee County to finish off the harvest. There were combines upon combines gathering the corn and hoppers upon hoppers hauling the crop to storage.

“I figured I’d be crying all day,” said Jill Hopp. “This is what people do in the Midwest. It’s overwhelming.”

It also was a good life lesson for Future Farmers of America students at Central Lee High School as advisor and Ag teacher, Brent Koller, brought students to the gathering to help.

“It’s real life,” Koller said.

“It is pretty cool to see the community come together and support local families,” said 16-year-old FFA member Dylan Stuecker.

“I grew up with them all. It’s like a big family,” Jason Hopp said of the friendly familiar faces in the combines and fields.

When the job was done, they gathered for a feast. Several area businesses and families brought food to share after the harvest. They also gathered to remember Bruce Hopp and give thanks.

Bruce Hopp was a 1969 graduate of Central Lee High School. In addition to their two sons, he and his wife had two daughters, Jenny and Jamie. Bruce and Jill Hopp were married just shy of 50 years.

“I’m so thankful that the crop is out and a load has been lifted off my shoulders,” said Jill Hopp. “I’m at a loss for words on how to thank everybody.”

“He was a great man. If I could be half the man he was, I’d be doing something,” said his son, Jim. “He was always teaching us and very patient. He always put others before himself.”