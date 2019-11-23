Land O’Lakes, Inc., in coordination with local co-ops Heartland Co-op, Landus Cooperative and NEW Cooperative, are committed to providing residents of Bagley with three truckloads of Fareway drinking water. The donation will assist 300 residents in attaining safe, bottled water for consumption. The first truckload of water was delivered on Friday, Nov. 22, and shipments will continue as space comes available.

“This is a great, collaborative effort, working with Land O’Lakes and the other cooperatives, in helping a local community in need,” said Dave Coppess, Heartland Co-op EVP of Sales and Marketing.

“Everyone at Landus Cooperative is proud to join with Land O’Lakes and our surrounding cooperatives to help the residents of Bagley during a difficult time,” said Tim Unruh, Landus Cooperative Chief Agronomy Officer.

“We are happy to collaborate with our neighboring cooperatives and be a part of this donation to help out the residents of Bagley, especially with the holiday season approaching soon,” said Gary Moritz, NEW Cooperative Communications Director.

“We are excited to assist the co-op partners in helping provide for safe, bottled drinking water,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer.

“The citizens of Bagley are very appreciative and welcome the donation of water from the co-ops,” said the City of Bagley Mayor Emily Chapman-Olesen. “Residents are currently using bottled water for both drinking and cooking.”

City of Bagley residents were provided with a drinking water health advisory in March of 2019 and were encouraged to consume bottled water only. High levels of manganese were found in the local water supply, above that of the Environmental Protection Agency’s health recommendations. During elections on Nov. 5, the citizens of Bagley approved a franchise with Xenia Rural Water. Anticipated completion of water connection is summer of 2020.

The donated water will be available to residents beginning on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 603 Main St. in Bagley.