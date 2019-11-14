Soup Supper

4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Vet’s Hall, 410 S 6th St., Waukee.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 11517 will hosting a soup supper Saturday, Nov. 16 at Vet’s Hall, in Waukee. A free-will donation will be taken.

Central Iowa Sewing Guild Meeting

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Trinity Methodist Church, 102 Lynwood Drive, Huxley.

The Central Iowa Sewing Guild will hold a meeting on Saturday, Nov. 16.Sandi Rieber has gone from a fabric store owner to an art quilter! Join us to hear insight into her creative process and sewing techniques for art quilts. This meeting will also include show and tell and a free table.

Farm Bill Meeting

9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 24043 302nd Pl., Adel.

To help producers understand the 2019 Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage commodity programs and make election/enrollment decisions, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting nine farm bill meetings in Central Iowa in mid-November. A meeting is set for Nov. 18 in Adel. Doors will open at each meeting site about 30 minutes before the announced meeting start time. No pre-registration or registration fee is required, and the meetings are open to the public. Contact your local county Extension office in Central Iowa if you have questions or concerns.