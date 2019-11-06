On October 29, 2019, a Boone County jury found Michael Shawn Heck, 28, of Boone, Iowa, guilty of Assault Causing Bodily Injury in violation of Iowa Code section 708.2(2).

According to the testimony at trial, on June 29, 2019, at approximately 2:48 am officers with the Boone Police Department were dispatched to an apartment for a report of a domestic assault situation.

A witness testified that Michael Heck got angry and struck him in the face and nose. As a result of the attack the witness lost a tooth and needed medical attention. There was also testimony that Michael Heck assaulted a female at the residence.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on October 29, 2019, finding Michael Heck guilty of Assault Causing Bodily Injury. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for another date.

At sentencing Michael Heck faces up to one year in jail. A records check on Michael Heck shows that he was previously convicted in 2014 of Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree in 2014, Assault in 2015, and Conspiracy to Deliver Marijuana in 2018.

First Assistant Boone County Attorney, Matt Speers, tried the case on behalf of the State of Iowa for the prosecution. Michael Heck was defended by a local attorney. The Boone Police Department investigated this matter. The sentencing hearing will be held sometime in the next six weeks.