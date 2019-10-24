MACOMB, Ill. — In an area abundant in history and historic properties, the Cambre House and Farm is unique. Tucked away along the serene, rolling hills overlooking the Mississippi River just outside Nauvoo, this historic estate is becoming well known as a wedding venue and retreat with a twist. It’s haunted.

Rebecca Williamson, owner, offers visitors the chance to do a real paranormal investigation, just like the popular television series "Ghost Hunters."

"Ghost hunting 101 is for people who have seen the show and want to be part of a real team paranormal investigation," said Williamson.

For an admission fee of $20, participants are treated to a two-hour ghost tour with a local paranormal investigation team. The Oct. 26 and 27 dates are already sold out, but a few seats remain for the Nov. 1 and 2 tours.

Williamson has recently been featured on several paranormal podcasts, including the "Graveyard Shift," "Rep Paranormal" and "Haunted Road Media." The "Graveyard Shift" crew even visited the house to confirm the haunting.

"Following their investigation, they said it is definitely active," Williamson said.

The "Graveyard Shift" team will return to the Cambre House again. They feel Eglantine, the resident ghost of a 9-year-old, has much more to say.

The ghost tours have led to wedding bookings as well. Williamson offers a full-service wedding venue with picture-perfect sites along the river and throughout the enchanting 30-acre property. Overnight accommodations are in the charming main house and cabin on the river. A second cabin is under construction now and will be available in early November.

The Small Business Development Center at WIU has been working with Williamson on the Hancock County Economic Development Grant competition and also in getting listed on Airbnb. The Cambre House bookings have increased by 50 percent since being listed on Airbnb.

Williamson is dedicated to preserving the heritage of this National Historic Register property while building on the property’s offerings to the public, which include the annual Memorial Day Open House and Craft Show and a variety of painting classes. The home was built by Adolphe Cambre in 1867, and four generations of Cambres lived on the working farm until Williamson’s grandparents bought it in 1979.

"You can see the Mississippi River from every room of the house except the dining room," said Williamson. "The grand plan is to have an entire retreat center here."

Williamson is dedicated to passing on the broader local history as well. As president of the Nauvoo Historical Society, Williamson is a wealth of information on the rich local history and diversity of early settlers, including French Icarians and Mormons.

"There is a strong sense of history here that we are preserving," Williamson said. "We are keeping memories alive and building new ones."

For more information on the Cambre House and Farm, visit Cambrehouse.com.