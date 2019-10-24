The Nebraska City Recreation Department's annual Great Pumpkin Egg Hunt will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, on the Central Avenue side of Steinhart Park.

Participants should bring a flashlight to hunt for the 3,000 eggs. Twenty-four special prize winners will receive additional Halloween treats.

The hunt is divided into Preschool and Under, Kindergarten/First Grade, Second/Third Grade, and Fourth/Fifth Grades. Costumes are optional.

Parents should be advised this may not be an appropriate activity for very young children.