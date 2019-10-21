ADEL -The Auditor’s Office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2019 for the voter pre-registration deadline. A voter can still register after the Oct. 25 deadline, but the voter will need more identification. Voters who vote absentee at the Auditor’s Office after the Oct. 25 deadline or those who plan to register on Election Day at the polls will need to show proof of residence and proof of identity. Proof of residency must be current within the last 45 days. Hard copy proof of residency (electronic copies are unacceptable) can be accomplished with:Property tax statementUtility billBank StatementPaycheckOther government document

Acceptable proofs of identification must contain a photo and include:An Iowa driver’s licenseOut-of-state driver’s licenseNon-driver identification cardUS passportVeteran ID

All forms of ID must be current, valid, and contain an expiration date. Voters may cast an absentee ballot at the Dallas County Auditor’s Office during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about the Nov. 5, 2019 City/School Election contact the Dallas County Auditor’s office at 515-993-6914 or at www.co.dallas.ia.us/government/auditor/elections.