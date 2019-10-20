Lisa Waste was in a hotel room shower when she first felt the lump that would drastically alter her life's course.

It was July 2013, and she and her family were spending the weekend in the Quad Cities for her eldest daughter's travel ball tournament when, earlier that day, she noticed two women wearing pink t-shirts for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. One of them, she recalled, was smoking, which initially drew her attention.

"I truly believe it was God's blessing for me to feel it, to be aware of it, to be aware of breast cancer by seeing those ladies," Waste said Tuesday while sitting in the kitchen of Embellishments & Designs, a business she took ownership of in 2015.

That Saturday night in the shower, the imagery of those two women still fresh in her mind, she felt it — a lump on her right breast, so close to the surface of her skin she could see it as well. Having breast fed her youngest daughter for 16 months, Waste hoped it was a milk duct, but a mammogram and subsequent biopsy would confirm the worst.

At the age of 35, the mother of three had breast cancer.

Importance of mammogram screenings

Waste considers herself lucky, as far as cancer goes. Her tumor was on the outer part of her breast, making it easier to detect.

"Most people don't see it," she said. "You have to dig and feel."

Because an exam revealed there was a medical indication a mammogram was needed, the cost of Waste's screening was covered by insurance.

"I'm an advocate that I don't believe people should wait," Waste said. "If you have the money, pay for it. If I would've waited for what the protocol is for insurance, which is the age of 40, I probably wouldn't be here today."

Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance companies cover the cost of mammogram screenings for women ages 40 and over every one or two years.

The cost for a routine 3D screening mammogram at GRMC without insurance is $414, excluding the radiologist's fee for reading it. Insurance also will pay for mammograms for women with a family history of breast and other types of cancer.

GRMC has seen the number of breast cancer diagnoses in women under 40 fluctuate over the years. In 2014, 10 women under the age of 40 were diagnosed at the West Burlington hospital; 2015 saw three such diagnoses; 2016 saw 20; there were 31 in 2017 and 28 in 2018. The number of breast cancer diagnoses in women under 40 for 2019 as of Sept. 30 was 25. The reason for the increase has not been determined, but the hospital did introduce its 3D mammography in mid-2016.

Waste's cancer was, and continues to be, puzzling. The only other person on her side of the family to have had cancer was her father, who was diagnosed and treated for early stage prostate cancer. Aside from the enjoying the occasional baked good, she led a healthy lifestyle, never drank soda and had never taken hormone drugs.

"I think it came as a shock that here I am in the family at 35 and I try to live a healthy life," Waste said. "They called me healthy, except for that I had breast cancer. There was no rhyme or reason to any of this."

After detection

Waste had her screening and biopsy done at Great River Medical Center, where she would return for chemotherapy and radiation. The wife of Waste's cousin had been diagnosed with breast cancer six months earlier, and connected her with Lynne Jalovec, a breast specialist at the OSF St. Francis Medical Center's Susan G. Komen Breast Center in Peoria, Illinois.

There, Waste underwent numerous tests to reaffirm that she did indeed have breast cancer, as well as determine what type of cancer it was (estrogen positive) and whether there was lymph node involvement.

There was.

It was recommended that, because of her age, she undergo a double mastectomy, followed immediately by reconstructive surgery to be performed by Glyn Jones, a plastic surgeon.

It was important to Waste that she feel comfortable with her surgeons. She liked Jalovec's stern, no-nonsense demeanor. What sold her on Jones was something he said to her husband, Jason, whom she had been with since her junior year at Burlington High School.

"He looked at my husband — another God sighting — and said 'Are you a Christian,'" Waste recalled. "He said, 'What I see the most is that men do not stand by their spouses. They leave them, they get divorced, they don't support them. ... You have to be the rock.' He said it right then and there. And what doctors say that?"

Waste's husband stayed by her side, going to every doctor appointment with her.

With her surgery drawing nearer, it was time for Waste and her husband to tell their then 11- and 7-year-old children, Morgan and Blake. Their youngest, Addison, was not yet 3 at the time and wouldn't understand. She recalled the stern look on her stoic daughter's face and her son's reaction to the news.

"I remember sitting at the kitchen island and we told them, and the first thing my son said to me was, 'Are you going to be like those people and not have any hair?'"

Waste didn't know it at the time, but she would indeed lose her hair, though she never let her children see her without a wig.

Waste and her husband sent their two oldest with family the week she was set to have surgery.

"It hit me then that I may never see them again," said Waste, who had never before been under anesthesia.

But she did well through the surgery and recovery, and soon was able to start the rest of her treatment at GRMC, where she met oncologist and hematologist Mustapha Khalife. Khalife since has left GRMC for a position in Houston working with studies and trials. Mohammed Alhyari and Luz Cortes are the hospital's current cancer specialists.

It was there she learned traces of cancer were detected in six of the 10 lymph nodes that had been biopsied. Because of the level of lymph node involvement, Waste was given little choice in the course of her treatment.

Over the next eight weeks, she would spend every other Friday getting chemotherapy. Her cousin, Natasha Diewold, a nurse at Hematology & Oncology-Great River Medical Center, administered her first round of chemo.

She would continue the first round of chemo every other week for eight weeks, getting a shot to speed her bone marrow production the day after chemo. On weeks she wasn't getting chemo, she would return to Peoria to get injections into her tissue expanders, devices that were inserted under her new breast tissue during reconstructive surgery in preparation for implants.

"I did great through the first four rounds," Waste said. "To be honest, it wouldn't be until the fourth or fifth day that I would even feel a little nauseous."

She continued about her daily life, being a mother, a wife and a real estate agent. She went to work everyday and could be seen at each of her children's sporting events, cheering them on from the bleachers. People brought her and her family meals for the first month, and another group, Moms of Preschool Children, offered to deliver meals throughout the second month, but Waste turned down the offer.

"By that time, I wanted to be a mom and wife, and I actually denied it," Waste said. "I wanted to go grocery shopping. I wanted to feel normal. I never wanted anyone to see me without my hair on. ... I just wanted to be as normal as possible during a horrible time in my life."

The second round of chemo, which we be administered every three weeks for four rounds, was more difficult. Waste recalled being so tired she could barely get ready for the day.

She finished chemo in December 2013 and took a month to heal before returning to Peoria once again to have her expanders swapped out for implants.

Once that surgery was over, it was time for radiation with William Rockey, a radiation oncologist for UI Health Care who practices at Great River.

Unlike with chemo, Waste could not bring someone to sit beside her. Instead, for 36 days straight, she went to the cancer center alone and lay on a table in a room with a machine above her, targeting radiation on her right breast where the cancerous lymph nodes had been.

After completing radiation, Waste and her family headed to Florida for a much needed vacation. While away, she learned the woman she had seen every day, either before or after her radiation, depending on appointment times, had died.

"It really hit me. I'm on that same table that she was during radiation and she's not alive," Waste said.

Done with radiation and chemo, it was decided Waste needed to be on Tamoxifen, an estrogen modulator with few side effects, other than a slightly elevated risk for endometrial cancer.

Life was returning to normal for Waste, until a couple years later when her body decided it was going to try to come out of menopause, a sign her estrogen levels likely were on the rise.

Concerned about endometrial cancer, Waste opted to undergo surgery once again — this time a full hysterectomy.

"You have to be an advocate for your own health and never stop going the next step," Waste said.

Club cancer

Looking back on her journey, Waste noted all the women along the way who helped her make it through.

There was the neighbor who sewed one of her wigs in a way that prevented it from sliding off her head; a coworker and fellow breast cancer survivor who sat with her through chemo; her son's kindergarten teacher who also had gone through breast cancer and went with her to look at wigs; the woman who pushed her wheelchair after her first surgery, reassuring her she had been through it too and that Waste would be OK.

"I have this belief that I went through it to be there for others and that someday I was going to have someone close (diagnosed with breast cancer)," Waste said. "Well, no sooner than that, one of my good friends who was working for me got diagnosed."

Waste makes a conscious effort to reach out to women and families fighting similar battles.

"I was told it's a club you're in," Waste said. "You're never going to get out of it, but once you're there, it's a good club. And I've found that's the strength and support — it's other women. They're the ones who know and have a story and yet are alive."