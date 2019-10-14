ADEL – The Good Samaritan Food Pantry (GSFP) in Adel will open one evening a week starting Nov. 4, 2019. The food pantry, located at 215 N. 11th St., will pilot new evening hours on Mondays from 5 – 7 p.m. to extend services to more individuals and families in need. The new hours are in addition to current pantry hours, Mondays and Tuesdays from 12 to 2 p.m. or by appointment.

“We’re adding evening hours for the convenience of those we serve,” said Pastor Julie Higgs, Good Samaritan Food Pantry President and Pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Adel. “The reality is there are many working families in need of assistance and being open in the evening will help us reach more people.”

The Good Samaritan Food pantry serves individuals and families in the Adel and Van Meter school districts. Clients can get a 7 to 10 day supply of food once per month at no cost. In addition, perishable foods from Fareway, Kum & Go and HyVee are available.

Volunteers are needed to assist during the new evening hours. Duties include: check in clients through a computer program, help clients shop for groceries, assist with carrying bags, restock shelves, and coordinate volunteers.

“We are offering evening hours as a pilot program to determine the sustainability based on traffic and volunteer capacity,” said Celia McCollum, food pantry manager. “Volunteers are always essential to keeping the pantry doors open, and the additional hours will definitely require more support.”

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online here (https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4da8a72ca7fb6-food) or call 515-478-3760.