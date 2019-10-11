It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

ARRESTS

9/16/2019

A 17 year old male Waukee juvenile was arrested for consumption/intoxication.

A 17 year old male Waukee juvenile was arrested on a warrant.

9/19/2019

A 17 year old male Waukee juvenile was arrested for possession/purchase alcohol by person under 18

A 52 year old Clive resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

9/20/2019

A 26 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

9/21/2019

A 25 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for public intoxication.

A 39 year old male Waukee resident was arrested for driving while barred.

9/22/2019

A 19 year old Waukee resident was arrested for disorderly conduct.

A 50 year old Waukee resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

INCIDENTS

Child Endangerment:

On 9/16/19, Waukee Officers went to the 100 Block of Marshall Dr. to follow up on a medical call.

Assault: On 9/16/19, Waukee Officers were called to the 50 block of SE Windfield Pkwy for a report of an assault.

Operating While Intoxicated: On 9/19/19, Waukee Officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident in the 100 block of NE Alice’s Rd.

Operating While Intoxicated: On 9/20/19, Waukee Officers initiated a traffic stop in 2700 block of Grand Prairie Pkwy.

Missing Person: On 9/20/19, Waukee Officers were dispatched to a report of missing person in the 500 block of SE University Ave.

Disorderly Conduct: On 9/22/19, Waukee Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Jonas Cir for an impaired person.

Domestic Abuse Assault: On 9/22/19, Waukee Officers were dispatched on a domestic fight physical.

PROPERTY

Theft: On 9/15/19, Waukee Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Prairie Bluff Dr. on the report of a theft.

Found Property: On 9/16/19, Waukee Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Se Westbranch Dr. on found property.

Dog Bite or Attack: On 9/18/19, Waukee Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of SE Olson Dr. for a dog bite.

Fraud: On 9/18/19, Waukee Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of NE Olivewood for a fraud report.

Found Property: On 9/18/19, Waukee Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of SE L.A. Grant parkway for found property.

Criminal Mischief: On 9/20/19, Waukee Officers were called to a disturbance in the 500 Block SE University.

ACCIDENTS

9/16/2019

565 SE RED FERN DR: $800

9/18/2019

655 SE UNIVERSITY: $1,500

9/19/2019

100 BLK NE ALICE’S RD: $1,600

9/20/2019

NW 142ND ST: $2,500

215 N. WARRIOR LN: $15,500