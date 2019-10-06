Michaele Niehaus-Steffensmeier has taken the position as engagement journalist at The Hawk Eye.

Niehaus-Steffensmeier began at the newspaper in 2014 as a news intern and then became a part-time news clerk. She then was promoted to the copy desk where she worked for two years before taking on reporting duties. For the past two years, she split her desk duties with reporting on health, education and courts.

In her new position, she will continue to write and edit copy. Another component of the job will be to engage readers digitally to ensure we're pursuing stories that are newsworthy and of interest to our readers. She welcomes any suggestions and/or feedback that will help the newspaper better serve our community. You can reach her by email at mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.

• • •

Kara Ewinger has joined the Pritchard Broadcasting team as the Hot 97.3 on-air personality. Ewinger is returning to the media industry, after working nine years in Chicago as a media coordinator for advertising distribution, and two years prior at Clear Channel radio in Burlington.

After a move to Los Angeles, Ewinger returned to the Burlington area. She has joined the Capitol Theater staff, where she will continue volunteer coordinating, running the youth theater programming, and other events. She also organizes the awards ceremony for the Snake Annual Festival of Film each June.

• • •

New Officers for Burlington Kiwanis Club for 2019-2020 are: Cassie Gerst, president; George Rinker, president-elect; Stephanie Nagrocki, vice president; Jay Henrich, treasurer; Karen Erickson, secretary; Brent Hartley, past president; and Sean Lewis, sergeant-at-arms.

The board of directors include: Geane Cleland, Jan Chubb-Parris, Richard Keith, Sam Newkirk, Denny Robertson, Tony Hazell, Katrina Knutson and Austin Schwartz.

The Burlington Kiwanis Club has nearly 200 members and is celebrating its 97th year in 2020. In 2018, the club gave $55,000 to 23 causes. Meetings are noon Thursdays at Comfort Suites. New members are welcome.

• • •

FORT MADISON — Detective Sgt. Chad Donaldson with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force has been appointed commander of the task force. Donaldson has served with the Lee County Sheriff's office since 2002, also working as a patrolman and investigator.

During his time as patrolman, Donaldson was trained in drug recognition to combat drug-impaired drivers and was a nominee for the Law Enforcement Kip Hayward award.

Donaldson will supervise three law enforcement officers assigned to the task force from the Fort Madison and Keokuk Police departments and Lee County Sheriff's office.

• • •

FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital has announced it will partner with Patientco, a best-in-class patient billing and payment technology company. The partnership will enable FMCH to provide a more user-friendly and responsive customer billing and payment experience.

This change will be effective Oct. 1, 2019.

The change will allow a variety of simple payment options: in-person at FMCH; over the phone; or by mailing in a check. All customers also will have the opportunity to create a convenient PateintWallet — where patients can view, manage and make payments on their bills.

This free, secure option gives patients control over their healthcare expenses allowing them to pay their bills, set up a payment plan or review payment history. There is also a secure messaging option where customers can connect with FMCH directly with any questions or concerns.

All patient statements, for the hospital and clinics, received after Oct. 1 will have the new look with the payment options outlined. Any patient with an outstanding invoice dated prior to Oct. 1 will need to call (877) 404-4763 to make a payment.

• • •

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant is one of 10 Iowa communities selected to participate in the Iowa's Living Roadways Community Visioning program this year.

The program integrates technical landscape planning and design techniques with sustainable community action to assist community leaders and volunteers in making decisions about the local landscape.

“We are so honored to be selected for the Living Roadways Community Visioning program," said Kristi Ray, of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance. "We have a group of dedicated volunteers that are excited to use our natural resources to make our community even more beautiful than it is already.”

The other 2020 visioning communities are Avoca, Elkader, Fairfax, Lost Nation, Madrid, Mingo, Polk City, Reinbeck, and Wellsburg.

Since 1996, 265 Iowa communities have benefited from the Community Visioning program. To qualify for the program, a community must have a population of fewer than 10,000 residents, existing transportation-related issues and a committee of volunteers willing to dedicate their time and talents to the process.

The Community Visioning program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Landscape Architecture Extension and Trees Forever, an Iowa-based nonprofit focused on planting trees and native plants. In addition, professional landscape architects offer expertise in creating conceptual design plans for the communities.

• • •

DES MOINES — More than 100 community and business leaders from throughout the state gathered for the Bright Ideas Breakfast in downtown Des Moines for a morning program on clean energy opportunities for Iowa, exploring how investment and policy efforts in energy efficiency, electrification, and renewable development improve the economy and the environment.

The event wrapped up with an awards presentation to three Iowa companies demonstrating a clean energy transition.

Jenny Steffensmeier, of Steffensmeier Welding and Manufacturing of Pilot Grove, received the Partner in Policy award for her efforts to advance policy around clean energy and efficiency at the state level, as her experience in taking her business 100 percent solar introduced significant cost savings.

Agri-Industrial Plastics, based in Jefferson County, received a Business Innovation award for its investment in solar and battery storage and energy efficiency measures that reduced the company’s peak load by 6 percent each month, delivering significant cost savings. Ideal Energy, a Fairfield-based solar installation company, received a Business Innovation award for its approach and services for companies seeking to add solar and storage to their operations.

• • •

YARMOUTH — Iowa State University Forestry Extension and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will host a Tree Farmer of the Year Field Day Oct. 29 at the Brown Tree Farm, 18502 Golden Road, Yarmouth.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

From 8:15 a.m. to 3:55 p.m., participants will hear from speakers including the landowner and Iowa Tree Farmer of the Year, Bob Brown.

Discussions will include direct nut seeding, wildlife uses, record keeping, enhancing water quality and established and dense direct seeding-thinning.

Lunch and awards will be 11:35 a.m., followed by a program, “The Perfect Storm and Land Transitions.”

The event will conclude with a wrap up and questions at 4 p.m.

Cost is $15 each, payable by cash or check the day of the event. To ensure a meal, register before Oct. 23 by calling Des Moines County extension at (319) 671-7165 or emailing tfriedel@iastate.edu.