JOHNSTON – Over 70 Iowa fuel retail stations are encouraging drivers to help prevent breast cancer this October by choosing Unleaded 88 during the 4th annual Pink at the Pump campaign.

Participating retailers will donate three cents of every gallon of Unleaded 88 sold from Oct. 1-31 to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and The Hormel Institute. The three-cent donation will be split evenly among both organizations.

Local retailers include:Casey’s - 1738 Nile Kinnick Dr S, AdelCasey’s - 1650 NE Beaverbrooke Blvd, GrimesCasey’s - 870 NE Alice’s Rd, Waukee

“During Breast Cancer Awareness month, we all look for ways to support efforts to end this heart-breaking disease, and what could be a simpler way to help than by being intentional about the fuel pump you reach for?” said Cassidy Walter, communications director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA). “Choosing Unleaded 88 any day of the year is an easy way to help because it contains 15 percent ethanol and reduces the amount of cancer-causing chemicals coming out of your tailpipe. But this month, your impact is even stronger because part of your purchase goes directly to organizations conducting research and supporting those impacted by breast cancer.”

NBCF focuses on providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

“National Breast Cancer Foundation is grateful for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association and Iowa Corn Promotion Board’s long history of supporting women impacted by breast cancer across the U.S.,” said NBCF’s Senior Vice President of Charitable Giving Ken Ramirez. “The funds raised over the last four years through their October Pink at the Pump campaigns enable us to expand and grow programs impacting awareness, access and timeliness of breast cancer detection and care.”

The Hormel Institute is a global, cutting-edge research facility with a seven-decade history of making significant scientific discoveries on better ways to prevent, detect, and treat cancer.

“Thanks to the support of Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and Pink at the Pump, progress in preventing and treating cancer continues,” said Dr. Ann M. Bode, interim executive director for The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota. “These funds support innovative cancer research that would not be possible except for these donations. As we all know, research is the best answer to conquering cancer and everyone who visits participating Pink at the Pump locations is helping to accelerate answers to this terrible disease so people can live longer, healthier lives. Thank you for your important support helping us work together.”

Pink at the Pump is a joint effort between IRFA and Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB).

“By choosing cleaner-burning, homegrown Unleaded 88 at the pump during October you are significantly impacting the battle against breast cancer by raising funds for research and support,” said Kelly Nieuwenhuis, ICPB Director and farmer from Primghar, Iowa. “Consumers already know that using Unleaded 88, or E15, is better for the environment, but many may not realize that using Unleaded 88 is better for your health, too! Using more ethanol reduces your exposure to harmful, cancer-causing chemicals and toxins. Through Pink at the Pump, Iowa motorists can support cleaner-burning fuels and help combat breast cancer. It’s truly a win-win!”

For the entire month of October, participating locations will feature pink nozzle guards for Unleaded 88, pink promotional T-shirts for staff and many other pink point-of-sale materials. Unleaded 88, or E15, is approved for use in all 2001 and newer vehicles.

To learn more about Pink at the Pump and find a participating retail station near you, please visit: iowarfa.org/pink or iowacorn.org/pink