Pancake breakfast for Roland’s 150th

Roland’s kick-off fundraiser to benefit the activities for its 150th anniversary celebration will be a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the Roland-Story City Middle School cafeteria.

Costume donations needed for giveaway

St. Petri Lutheran Church is preparing for a Halloween Costume Giveaway, and costume donations are being accepted now through Oct. 4. Costumes that are clean, gently used, stain-free and from a smoke-free home can dropped off at St. Petri, 804 Grand Ave. in Story City. Please place donations in the drop box outside the church office doors, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., or make arrangements with Kristin (515-451-3607) or Nichelle (515-291-1335). Sizes 0 through adult are welcomed.

The Halloween Costume Giveaway will take place at St. Petri on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. It’s a great chance to pick out a free, gently used costume for your child. Everyone is welcome. The giveaway is first come, first served.

Mobile Food Pantry

The Food Bank of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry is coming to Jewell on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. If you would like extra food for you and/or your family, please stop in. The location will be Bethesda Lutheran Church, 439 Main St. Please bring your own boxes and/or bags.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Judge Story’s Theatrical Troupe and the Story City Antique Carousel present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Sept. 27 and 28 and Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m, and on Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Carousel in North Park. Proceeds will benefit the Carousel’s exterior renovations. Tickets are $10 at the door. Refreshments will be served.

Spaghetti Dinner

Story City American Legion Post #59 will sponsor a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Story City Senior Center, 503 Elm St. There will be a free-will donation at the door, and proceeds will go to the Carousel Building Restoration Project.

Hunger Fight

The fifth-annual Story City Hunger Fight will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Story City Rec Center. Donate or sign up to help at community.mealsfromtheheartland.org/2019StoryCityHungerFight.

Punt, Pass and Kick

Gookin Ford and Cyclone Awards & Engraving are hosting a Punt, Pass and Kick competition on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. at the high school football field. The event is for kids age 5 to 12, and registration is needed by Friday, Sept. 27. Stop by Gookin Ford in person or email cycloneengraving@aol.com or john@gookinford.com.

Glow Party

The Story City Antique Carousel is holding a Glow Party on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. The cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. The event will include unlimited rides, popcorn, lemonade and a glow item.

Roland Farmers’ Market

The Roland Farmers’ Market will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. behind Casey’s.

Bertha Bartlett Public Library

The following events will be held at the Bertha Bartlett Public Library, 503 Broad St. in Story City.

KOOL Lego Club — This K-4th grade after-school program meets on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m., with a new Lego challenge every other week.

KOOL Early-Out — The library invites K-4th graders to take on our tall-tower building challenge today (Sept. 25) from 2-3 p.m.

Tween Team Early-Out — Kids in grades 5-7 will have a great time creating a Starry Night mural at the library today (Sept. 25) from 2-3 p.m. Snacks provided.

Preschool Storytime — Build early literacy skills with your children through books, songs, finger plays and more at BBPL’s Preschool Storytime, which meets on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Home School Crew — This hour of fun is open to area home school families. This month’s theme is Messy Science Outside, and will be held at the library on Friday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m.

G.I. Jill’s

Enjoy karaoke at G.I. Jill’s, 207 N. Main St. in Roland, on Friday, Sept. 27, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Ted Stockton performs on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 p.m. to midnight. It’s part of G.I. Jill’s one year birthday celebration. No cover, 21 and over.

Stitch ‘n’ Knit

Stitch ‘n’ Knit meets at Bertha Bartlett Public Library at 10 a.m. every Friday. If you knit, crochet or stitch anything by hand, come enjoy an hour of fellowship with other crafters. Remember to bring a project to keep your hands busy.

Play cards

At 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Story City Community Center, people age 55 and over are invited to play bridge club and/or the card game “Hand and Foot.” No reservations or charge required, but a snack to share is appreciated.

Fellowship luncheon

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, a Fellowship luncheon will be at 11 a.m. at the Story City Community Center. The cost is $4 per person age 55 and over. The delicious meals are catered by Story City Market’s deli. A monthly menu and contact information can be picked up at the center. Bring your own table service or buy supplies for 25 cents. The event offers great food, fellowship and bingo. Reservations can be made by calling 515-290-9774.

Story Theater

The hit family adventure film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” will be shown Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 27, 28, 29, at the Story Theater in Story City. Shows are evenings at 7 p.m. only, with special Saturday and Sunday matinees at 4:45 p.m. Admission is only $5 and it’s rated PG. For more information, call 515-733-4551 or 515-733-4319. In addition, you can look up what’s playing each weekend on the IMDb and Showtimes apps, www.moviefone.com/showtimes, or search for us on Foursquare under Story Theater Grand Opera House. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/storytheater and/or follow us on Twitter @StoryTheater83.

Future Happenings

Grilling at the Roland Museum

Join us for some old-fashioned afternoon fun at the Roland Museum on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be horse-pulled wagon rides, a scavenger hunt in the museum, storytelling about pioneer life, games, and a few antique tractors will be on display. Take a few minutes to wander through the newly re-organized museum that includes a display about the 1970 Roland Centennial. Plans are in process for the Roland Sesquicennial (150th) celebration in 2020. There will also be some activity in the old Roland jail that is housed at the Museum. Menu includes pork burgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, cookies and beverage. There will be a free will offering to start restoring farm implements at the museum.

Celebrating Iowa’s country schools

The 20th annual Iowa Country Schools Preservation Conference will be held in Story City on Oct. 11 and 12. The Story City Historical Society is hosting the event. A full day of presentations and panels will be held on Friday at Fairview Lodge, followed by a dinner and a movie presentation at the Story Theater. A group tour of Story County schoolhouses will take place on Saturday. Register at www.storycityhistory.org/events.

MAST fundraiser

Roland-Story MAST will host a Scrumptious Cinnamon Roll Fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8-10 a.m. at the Yellow Cup Café. For just $7/plate, you get two cinnamon rolls, two sausages and your choice of apple juice or orange juice. To-go boxes are available. Cash or check only, please. All proceeds benefit the elementary school, middle school and high school fine arts programs of the Roland-Story Community School District.

Sons of Norway October Event

The October Sons of Norway Kong Sverre Lodge’s event will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Community Center, 503 Elm Ave., in Story City. The program will be “Norwegian-American Humor: Ole and Lena in America” presented by Norm Carlson from Des Moines. Social time is 6 p.m. with a catered dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $7 for members and $12 for guests. Sons of Norway events and dinners are open to all interested in learning more about Scandinavian heritage and culture and guests are always welcome. For reservations, phone Shirley Frandson (515-733-4482) or Ingrid Place (515-292-7513) by Thursday, Oct. 10.