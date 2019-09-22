“If you elect me president, I will keep my eye on the ball.” Those were just a few of the closing remarks spoken by Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro Sunday, Sept. 22 in Perry.

Held within the confines of the Hotel Pattee, Castro spoke to residents of Perry about a wide array of topics ranging from healthcare to education and more. Castro, a former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Barack Obama, was brought in with the help of Dallas County Democrats Chair Bryce Smith and a round of applause. The big theme for the night was fairness and it started with the education system.

Bettering education

Castro has long been passionate with the field of education, from his father being a teacher of over 30 years to his wife, who has also been within the educational field. Castro is a product of the public education system in Texas and has seen the ups and downs of education over the years. Castro talked about a lot of issues regarding education but stressed most of all that things need to happen early on.

“We need to start early with universal Pre-K,” began Castro. “We need to make sure everyone gets off to a strong start.”

Castro has dealt with such as he ran a ballot initiative when he was mayor of San Antonio to expand the quality for four-year-olds. That went over well in San Antonio, he said, and is something Castro hopes to continue at the national level. A big topic of conversation surrounding education has also focused on the teachers, something the former mayor spoke on as well.

“We also need to improve our K-12 classes by paying teachers what they deserve,” said Castro. “We need to cut down on class sizes and ensuring that no matter what the needs of a child are, they can have those needs met.”

They say variety is the spice of life and Castro went on to talk about the need for variety at the high school level as well.

“We also have to ensure young people in high school have as many options as possible,” continued Castro. “That means reinvesting in trade education where people can get gainful employment in a number of different trades.”

Castro went on to talk about tuition-free schooling at universities.

Healthcare

Castro was also strong on the healthcare side of things, where he emphasized the simple approach to healthcare.

“I want to strengthen medicare for those who are on it and then expand it for those who want it,” stated Castro. “I also believe that if someone has a health insurance plan that is solid, they should be able to hold on to that. What I don’t believe is the profit motive for big pharmaceutical companies or insurance companies should ever determine whether someone gets care.”

Castro also shed some light on the mental health debate, stating that there needs to be an end to a certain distinction.

“We need to end this distinction between physical healthcare and mental healthcare,” began Castro. “We need to invest in mental healthcare the way that we should. There are too many people who don’t get the mental healthcare that they need.”

The focus that Castro had was to put more emphasis on the mental healthcare of all, not just those as it pertains to the criminal justice system.

Castro also noted his thoughts on the criminal justice system under the notion of being a “fairer” country.

“We need to invest in public defenders sentencing reforms, building on the first step act that was passed by Congress and signed by the president,” said Castro.

The former mayor was the first candidate to propose police reform as well. He talked about the need to change the way certain groups are viewed and the way differential treatment is alive.

Being fair was perhaps the biggest theme established by Castro on the night. He continued that into the conversation of equal pay for working women.

“To be a fairer nation we also need to make sure women get equal pay for equal work,” said Castro. “I grew up with a single mom and it pains me that on average women are making 79 cents on the dollar of what a man makes.”

Castro also talked about putting justices in the supreme court who have a strong passion for women’s rights and the rights of the LGBT community.

Environment

Perhaps the second-biggest focus for Castro on the night had to do with the environment.

“My first executive order would be to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord so that we may send a signal to our allies and our adversaries that we will push them to beat this challenge,” began Castro. “Building off of the plan of Gov. Inslee’s plan that sets benchmarks with a clean energy standard, a clean energy standard, and also unleash a clean energy economy.”

Castro finished off his time talking about the need for universal childcare and the need to improving the housing problem. He talked about being fair to all of those regardless of gender, sexual orientation and more. He ended the night continuing to drive the fairness point home to a round of applause before entertaining questions.