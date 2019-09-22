With the Locust Sewer Separation project underway, it’s time to get used to road construction.

“The project will take almost a year,” Assistant City Manager for Public Works Nick MacGregor said when talking about the different facets of the work.

The work that is going on Locust Street will continue to move up the street.

The overall separation project, which the city has to do because of federal regulations, will cause portions of roads in town to be closed for a week or two at a time.

Two of the city’s three basins, the Cascade Basin and the Hawkeye Basin, have already been separated. It's just the MASL Basin that needs to be completed. The difficulty with the MASL Basin is it's the most extensive of the three basins, covering the largest residential area.

Within the MASL Basin are four sub-basins, Market, Angular, South, and Locust Streets. Locust Street is the smallest of these basins. Just separating the Locust Sub-Basin costs $7 million.

According to Wastewater Treatment Plant Manager Don Fittings, the Locust project is more extensive because it takes a different approach.

“What they’re doing is adding a new, correctly sized sanitary pipe,” Fittings explained.

In the Cascade and Hawkeye Basins, the city added a new storm sewer, which carries rainwater. This was done because it was cheaper to dig to the level the stormwater runs into the pipe than it was to dig to the level house pipes connect to the combined sewer.

But doing it this way meant additional changes. If they had use the combined pipe it is much larger than the new pipe that was installed. The larger pipe accommodates more rainwater and prevents more overflows that can happen with heavy rain. Because the city chose to install the smaller pipe for the Cascade and Hawkeye basins, the city must now install equalization tanks to handle excess rain events.

There’s another situation that came from installing new storm sewer pipes instead of new sanitary pipes. The process of inflow, and infiltration.

Inflow is when water that should not be coming into the pipe does so anyway. Infiltration is when water seeps into the ground because of cracks in the pipes. That groundwater seeps into the pipes. When groundwater seeps into storm sewers, it goes to the ocean. But when it seeps into the sanitary sewer, it goes to the water treatment plant to be treated even though it is clean water.

After the Locust project is done, the city council will face a new question, whether to continue with the way the Locust project is being done or return to the way the Cascade and Hawkeye Basins were completed.

“Ultimately, whether to do it the way they did at Cascade and Hawkeye or they do it the way they’re doing Locust, its political,” said Fittings.

The political decision comes from two entities, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Burlington City Council.

Burlington is under an order to separate its sewers. The order comes from the DNR, but the rule is backed up by the EPA.

The city needs to have its sewers separated in six years. That comes with a $50 million dollar price tag. But the city is hoping to get an extension.

“Burlington was one of a handful of communities that were given money to do a feasibility study. We’re hoping that’s a good sign,” Fittings said.

The study will help determine how communities fund the expensive sewer projects and the long term financial impact. Without an extension, the city will have to hurry its approach the deadline, sticking sewer customers with the bill for the projects.

The second entity that will have to make a decision on how to fund the work is the Burlington City Council.

Overall, Fittings said, the savings in not treating the water that inflows and infiltrates might not be enough to make up for the added cost of building a new sanitary sewer instead of a new storm sewer. When asked if the city will return to the cheaper and easier method of separating sewers, council member Jon Billups said he wanted to wait and see what the staff recommends if that time comes.