Property taxes due Sept. 30

First-half property tax payments are due by Sept. 30, Des Moines County Treasurer Janelle Nalley-Londquist is reminding property owners.

Payments can be made in person until 4:30 p.m. at the treasurer's office or paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30. E-checks and credit cards are accepted online.

If remitting by mail, payments must be postmarked on or before Oct. 1 to avoid interest. Payments made after Sept. 30 will be assessed 1 1/2 percent interest each month they are delinquent.

Keokuk to host recycling event

KEOKUK — Keokuk residents are invited to properly dispose of unwanted household items at a Communitywide Recycling Event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Twin Rivers Storage parking lot, 2323 Main St.

Drive-in recycling stations will be set up to collect general recycling, paper and secure document destruction, e-waste, electronics, small appliances, household hazardous waste and more.

Inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary will fix any bicycles donated in any condition to be gifted to families in need.

Those who miss the event may still have a chance to get rid of waste.

Starting Monday, the city of Keokuk will provide each household within city limits two free vouchers for one free trip to the Lee County Transfer Station.

Residents need to bring a water bill to the upstairs at City Hall, 415 Blondeau St., to receive the vouchers.

To learn more, call the City of Keokuk at (319) 524-2050.

Fall fish sale set

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District will have a fall fish sale at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at the University of Illinois Extension Fairgrounds, 550 N. Madison St., Carthage, Illinois.

Fingerlings available to purchase are catfish, largemouth bass, hybrid sunfish, standard bluegill, standard redear, fathead minnows, black crappie and grass carp. Grass carp orders must by placed by Sept. 30. Orders for other fish are due by Oct. 10.

Optional pond delivery is available for $100 with a 1,000 fish minimum order.

To learn more or to place an order, call (217) 357-2188, ext. 3.

Payment is due at the time of order.

Heating assistance available in Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency (WIRC-CAA) has funding available in its Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Low income households that meet eligibility guidelines in Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, and Warren counties are eligible for help in paying home utility bills this winter.

Seniors age 60 and older and disabled persons may apply starting Oct. 1.

Families with children age 5 and younger and disconnected households may start applying Nov. 1.

The general low-income population may apply starting Dec. 1.

Persons applying for assistance must provide the following information to document eligibility for the program: proof of gross income for all household members for 30 days prior to application; a complete and current copy of the heating and electric bills or a statement from the energy suppliers (if the household is responsible for paying its own bills); and Social Security cards for all household members.

If additional information is needed, the household has 15 days to provide the necessary documentation.

To schedule an appointment, call (309) 837-2997 or visit the office at 223 S. Randolph St. in Macomb, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

Local outreach sites also are available for filing an application.