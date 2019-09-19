The stump is celebrating 10 years since its carving

Burlington is not exactly what you would call bear country, so the likelihood of encountering one is quite slim. However, if you ever find yourself out and about heading south of town towards Southeast Iowa Regional Airport, chances are you will catch a glimpse of a friendly furry face grinning at you from it’s perch at the southeast corner of Summer and Dunham Street.

The face belongs to the “Summer Street Bear”, or “Burlington Bear” or even “Bearington”, as he’s been fondly called over the years, a nearly six-foot tall wooden bear carved out of a fir tree stump. According to the bear’s owners, Dan and Joyce Brehm, the bear has stood proudly guarding Summer Street and delighting passersby for 10 years as of Wednesday.

“The bear was an anniversary present to Joyce,” Dan said. “We had talked about doing something with the stump in our yard from a fir tree that had died, and we knew we wanted something carved from it, but couldn’t decide exactly what.”

They were stumped.

Their answer came while attending a craft show at Great River Medical Center. At the entrance to the show stood a carved wooden bear. They sought out the artist, Darla “Susi” Fisher, told her of their situation and plans, and after batting a few ideas around, Fisher agreed to carve a bear for the Brehms. The bear was to be smiling, not stern, and was to be carved standing upright — those were the specifications.

Thinking back on the process, Dan’s tone is one of admiration.

“When she came to carve the bear, she took in the measurements of the stump without using any tools — she eyeballed everything,” Dan said. “She guessed the height to be about five feet, six inches tall. Five and a half hours later, the bear was done, standing at five feet, six and 3/8 inches. Her guess was that close.”

After the bear was carved, it was treated with eight coats of a linseed oil and thinner mix, later sprayed with polyurethane, to preserve and protect the wood. Every other year, cracks must be sealed with a colored long-term caulking compound. The bear is separated from the base of the stump, originally the actual bottom of the fir tree with a built-in air gap, now a box platform filled with crushed rocks, to prevent rotting.

“The carving has lasted all these years because we did that, separating it from the rest of the stump,” Joyce said.

The bear has become famous around Burlington and in surrounding areas, gaining some of its notoriety via Facebook, but mostly through general sightings as folks cruise down Summer. Not to be overlooked, an important element of the bear’s charm is its snazzy outfits.

“He gets dressed up for every major holiday and big events throughout the year,” Joyce said. “He’s in green for Saint Patrick's Day, goes as a witch for Halloween, and even puts on a backpack for when the kids go back to school.”

Rarely does the bear go bare, thanks to the plethora of outfits he owns, most of which come from the Hopefully Yours thrift store downtown.

“He has a clothes rack in the basement that’s seven feet long,” laughs Dan. “In the 10 years we’ve had him, he’s never worn the same outfit twice.”

The bear is celebrating his 10 year anniversary this week and Dan and Joyce have celebrated 65 years together. The bear was appropriately decked out in a festive outfit with a party hat perched on his head to mark the occasion.

“Having this bear carved was some of the best money I ever spent,” Dan said. “It’s the best anniversary present I’ve ever bought for the wife. We’ve gotten so much enjoyment out of it.”