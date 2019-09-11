WAPELLO — Two zoning-related decisions and a warning to some county employees who have failed to take mandated training topped the list of actions taken by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

In the first of the two zoning decisions, the board formally agreed to more than double the monthly payment the county provides for its contracted zoning enforcement and management activities.

Louisa County had been paying $2,084 per month to Rural Utility Service Systems (RUSS), Mount Pleasant, for the contracted zoning activities. However, RUSS Chair Bruce Hudson told the board at its Sept. 3 meeting that his organization needed more revenue to keep itself out of the red.

He cited updating the county’s comprehensive plan, reworking the zoning ordinance, attending meetings, dealing with increased developments around Lake Odessa and other issues as some reasons for needing additional help.

RUSS, which was already providing the county with environmental health enforcement and management, assumed the zoning activities earlier this year.

After hearing the appeal last week, the supervisors formally approved a resolution Tuesday that will increase the monthly payment to $4,875 beginning Oct. 1.

In the second zoning action, the board held a public hearing to discuss renewable energy amendments to the county zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan. The board agreed to waive the final two public hearings and the supervisors indicated they would formally approve the changes at their Sept. 19 meeting.

Several people attended the public hearing and commented on the proposed amendments.

Michael Vance, who had attended an earlier public hearing the board had held on the issue, raised questions over enforcement of the amendment and repeated his earlier concerns the proposal could limit property owners from negotiating with solar facility developers.

“I want to caution about putting in any zoning that takes that away,” he said.

The supervisors and Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Sherry Humphreys assured Vance the rules were not intended to prevent that, but would insure if an issue developed it could be handled.

“This just assures it will be taken care of,” Humphreys said.

Jordan Oster, energy outreach coordinator for the Iowa Environmental Council, also told the board that Louisa County would be a pioneer in developing solar energy in the state, but it was not alone in that effort.

He said a facility was being planned in Fayette County and other areas of the state and those counties could be looking at Louisa County’s ordinance for guidance.

“I think you have done a very good job putting this together,” he told the group.

Meanwhile, after receiving a report on the training compliance relating to the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) could mean require some quick action by county employees.

According to Roger Shindell, Carosh Compliance Solutions, which provides the county with its HIPAA compliance management, only about one-third of the county’s more than 100 employees and volunteer board members have completed the training required by the law.

The supervisors informally agreed to require everyone to take the require training either on-line or in upcoming training sessions by Dec. 31 or face the possibility of losing their jobs.

The board also approved renewing Carosh’s contract for another year for $8,960.

In final action, the board:

• Received monthly reports from veterans affairs director Adam Caudle and public nursing administrator Roxanne Smith;

• Approved a motion allowing the secondary roads department to acquire a credit card;

• Approved plans and specifications for improvements on 65th Street.