The Boone County Hospital (BCH) Family Birth Center staff and physicians in Boone announced an option to delivering mothers other than traditional methods.

Previously when a patient had a cesarean section, (C-section) they had the choice of a repeat C-section in Boone or to be transferred to another facility for the option of a trial of labor after cesarean (TOLAC), also commonly known as vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC). BCH and their physicians will now offer VBAC at Boone County Hospital.

There has been a lot of news coverage nationally about safe delivery of care for mother’s in the United States. One of the contributing factors to some of those significant complications can be tied to the high cesarean section rate in the United States.

For every cesarean section a woman has, her risk of complications increase. BCH physicians and staff have been trying to discover new ways to prevent unnecessary cesarean sections by actively managing interventions in labor.

The current primary (first) cesarean section rate at BCH is well below the national average and offering VBAC as an option is another way to reduce additional cesarean sections for patients according to RNC-OB, Dena Sytsma of BCH.

Dr. Tracey McIntire, Gabrielson Clinic for Women, and Dr. Rienera Sivesind, Boone County Family Medicine North, will discuss the option of VBAC with their patients in the prenatal period to allow patients to make an informed decision about the delivery option that is best for each and every situation where this may occur.

Patients will carefully be evaluated to determine if VBAC is a safe option for their delivery. Once it is determined VBAC is an option, the risks and benefits will be shared with the patient and she can choose which delivery path is best.

There are some very specific criteria in the guidelines to assist the physicians in deciding who is going to be a safe candidate for VBAC.

For example, the doctors need to know how many previous cesareans the patient has had and the reason for those cesarean sections. “We want to ensure we are providing a safe option for our patients and careful evaluation of all risk factors is essential in knowing for whom VBAC will be a safe option,” said Dena Sytsma, Director of the BCH Family Birth Center.

The decision to move forward with VBAC at BCH has been a hospital-wide issue and in addition to the Family Birth Center staff and physicians, the Surgical Services Department and anesthesia providers have been involved in creating a plan to ensure a safe delivery in the event the patient attempting TOLAC would have complications and need another cesarean.

The hospital Board of Directors and Administration are also excited to see another care option for our community members and always encourage their patients to research every option when addressing their medical care.

If you would like to know more about delivering at BCH, you can contact the Family Birth Center at (515) 433-8400. You may also make an appointment with either of our delivering physicians by calling the offices of Dr. Rienera Sivesind at (515) 432-4444 or Dr. Tracey McIntire at (515) 433-8700.