Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center with remembrance ceremonies on Wednesday Sept. 11.

Burlington's memorial will begin with the posting of the colors at 7:40 a.m. at the Central Station, 418 Valley St.

The station bell will ring for two minutes beginning at 7:46 a.m., marking the moment the first hijacked plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. Church bells in the downtown area are invited to ring their bells along with the fire department. A moment of silence will follow.

1st Sgt. Jesse Howard of the Iowa Army National Guard will be the keynote speaker.

Closing prayer will be given by a fire department chaplain. The Burlington Fire Department Auxiliary to Local 301 will provide snacks and drinks. Donations will be accepted.

The event will last about 20 minutes.

In West Burlington, the fire department and Southeast Iowa Regional Honor Guard will host the ceremony set to start at 10 a.m. at the fire station, 301 Broadway St., taking time to honor and remember the day's special meaning.

A member of the FDNY will be a special guest and the West Burlington School band and choir will perform.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend either ceremony.

Among the 2,996 people who were killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, 343 New York firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers from the New York Police Department and Port Authority died in the line of duty.