All across Burlington this past week, people from all walks of life picked up paint brushes for a good cause.

The Paint-A-Thon has been a Burlington tradition for 27 years. It has served as a symbol, that something as simple as a coat of paint can make someone’s day.

“We just have people walking past, telling us how appreciated Paint-A-Thon is,” said Todd Brissey, A leader of the Great River Medical Center painting team.

There are three sponsors of the event, which are spelled out on the team shirts. Community Action of Southeast Iowa, who identifies the houses to be painted in the event; Diamond Vogel Paints, who provide all the paint and supplies needed to get the houses looking in tip-top shape; and Two Rivers Bank and Trust, who organizes the event.

But Paint-a-Thon isn’t a collaboration between the three organizations, rather a community of teams from all over the area are an integral part of painting the eleven homes. Families and coworkers from across the area don old clothing to meticulously paint the preselected homes.

“When someone has their home painted, it just makes them feel good,” explained Jim O’Neill, who has been organizing Paint-a-Thon since its inception.

Volunteers worked through week, enjoying some of the best painting weather of the event, to get the houses completed by today.

The Great River Medical Center's team worked Tuesday and Wednesday nights to paint a house. The house was being repainted the same shade of brown it had borne before.

“The great thing is that if we run out of paint we can just call up Diamond Vogel and they have it for us,” said Daryl Wolff, a leader of the Great River Medical Center painting team.

After painting each day, Wolff and Brissey fed their volunteers. Wolff said volunteers for Great River’s enjoyed the best grilled food eating burgers, brats, and steak sandwiches.

Brissey said they had about 25 people the first night they painted and 20 the second day. In addition to Great River Medical Center employees, family members of employees also were out at the event.

While Paint-A-Thon has been a part of Burlington for the past 27 years, recently the rules about who can have their house painted have changed.

Income restrictions have always existed for those wanting to get their homes painted. For the longest time, it was people who were over 55 or disabled, who were eligible to get a free paint job. More recently, the event has accepted applications from single parents and veterans.

The annual event has used 8,000 gallons of paint on more than 500 home since the inception of the project in 1993.

The teams end the week today gathering for a picnic to reward their accomplishments.

