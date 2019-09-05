Burlington police responded to multiple gun shots fired Wednesday night in the parking lot north of Big Muddy's in Burlington.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m., according to a release issued early Thursday by Lt. Adam Schaefer, a Burlington Police spokesman.

Upon arrival officers learned two people had sustained gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

A third person sustained what appeared to be an injury from shrapnel but did not require medical treatment.

Investigators say all injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The suspect vehicle in the incident was last seen traveling east on U.S. 34 into Illinois.

The restaurant and bar at 701 N. Front St. closed earlier this year and the vacant parking lot has been a frequent gathering place for people and their cars.

Police placed evidence markers in several locations in the parking lot as they investigated the incident.

Police are calling this an active and fluid investigation.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police are assisting in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375.

Police say they will be releasing more information as it becomes available.