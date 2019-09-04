WAPELLO — The Louisa County zoning program received a financial shot-in-the-arm Tuesday, when the Louisa County Board of Supervisors agreed to more than double the current spending for zoning activities provided by a contracted agency.

Under a tentative agreement approved by the board, the monthly contract fee paid to Rural Utility Services System (RUSS), Mount Pleasant, will increase from the current $2,084 to $4,875 beginning Oct. 1.

RUSS Executive Director Bruce Hudson said the increase was needed because the county’s zoning program needed more work than his agency had imagined when it agreed this spring to assume zoning responsibility for Louisa County.

“We were going to deal with (zoning) two days per week, but there are so many things that are going to have to be fixed,” Hudson told supervisors Brad Quigley and Randy Griffin.

Supervisor Chris Ball was absent from the meeting.

Hudson pointed out to the board that zoning was first adopted by Louisa County in 1972 and over the years many decisions had been made that were now having to be re-evaluated as properties are sold or new issues are confronted.

“It’s only going to get worse,” Hudson predicted, explaining that having one staff member handling zoning issues two days a week was not feasible and another part-time employee would be needed.

He cited updating the county’s comprehensive plan, reworking the zoning ordinance, attending meetings, dealing with increased developments around Lake Odessa and other issues as reasons for needing additional help.

“It’s way bigger than one issue,” Hudson said, adding the workload being absorbed by RUSS meant that agency was facing a loss in providing the county with zoning services.

The supervisors agreed there were a wide variety of zoning issues in the county and acknowledged RUSS needed additional compensation, but questioned the best way to provide it.

Quigley indicated he was concerned about boosting expenses in the middle of a budget year. He asked if the costs could be handled through an hourly rate instead of raising the monthly amount.

Hudson reminded the supervisors his staff also provides the county with its environmental health program management and it would be difficult to keep duties separate on the days the staff is in the office. He held out hope the zoning issues could eventually be resolved and possibly require fewer staff hours, but he also suggested the situation had developed because the county had relied on part-time zoning officials in the past.

“I think there probably should have had a full-time person,” he said, explaining that may have helped with a more consistent interpretation of zoning rules in the past.

The supervisors eventually approved adding the additional funding to the existing contract. A final resolution is expected to be presented at next week’s meeting.

Meanwhile, in another zoning issue, the supervisors held a work session after its formal meeting and agreed to adopt two changes to the proposed solar facility ordinance amendment presented last month by the county’s planning and zoning commission.

One change will delete any fencing height requirement for commercial solar facilities, although fencing will still be required. The other change will limit permit fees for any commercial solar development to not more than $10,000. The initial cap was $16,000.

Both proposed changes will be considered during a public hearing set for Sept. 10.

In final action, the supervisors:

• Removed weight and speed limits set on V Avenue and 160th Street;

• Received the weekly department update from the secondary roads department;

• Approved $122,304 in claims.