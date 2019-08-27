Battling writer’s block, I asked the nine-year-old what my column should be about this week. Without missing a beat, she replied in that breathy voice that only little girls have, “George, write about George. I love him.”

George is my bulldog. He is a rescue dog and came to live with me roughly two years ago. I didn’t even know if I wanted another dog after the death of my beloved white boxer, Layla, a few months earlier.

A decade earlier I had a strange dream about a white boxer – I rarely dream – and, after I woke up, logged onto Petfinder to find the dog I had dreamt about looking back at me. She was born in what authorities called one of the worst puppy mills in the Midwest. I welcomed this puppy into my heart and home. She promptly returned the favor by giving everyone ringworm.

A few months after her death, I had another dream about a dog. This time it was a bulldog. I again logged onto Petfinder. There was George. I did what any sane human being would do in such a situation, having a dreamt about a dog and seeing a picture of that exact dog online. I ignored it. For the next two weeks, I logged on that website and there he was. Strangely, no one seemed to notice that he was there.

I, of course, responded by driving to another rescue league to hopefully adopt another dog. She was a sweet and joyful two-year-old. I sat on the floor playing with her and I just knew that she was going to be mine forever. At that moment, a member of the staff came in, put a leash on her, and led her away. She had been adopted by someone else during the fifteen minutes I had been playing with her.

I went home, logged on, and there was George. No one seemingly wanted this animal. He had been in foster care for a while. There had been inquires, but no one had bothered to fill out the paperwork to even meet him. I dragged my feet for a few more days before filling out the needed forms. At a nearby park, as a couple of other dogs, chased by children, ran around and played, I got my first opportunity to meet George. A van pulled up, and out bounced George. OK, bounced is not the right word. He exited the vehicle with all the enthusiasm of a man holding his wife’s purse after five hours of clothes shopping. He seemed to have all the excitement and joy of a bowling ball.

I looked at him. He looked at me and then decided to try to crawl under the van to take a nap. A few tugs of the leash had to be used to get him to even come near me. I lavished him with attention. He ignored me and gave me the cold shoulder. He treated my presence like I was a burden to him. Now, having dated many Norwegian women, this was true love to me.

Two days later, in a Petco parking lot, he became mine. George’s past was a bit of a mystery. He had been rescued in the middle of the night from a locked, abandoned building. He showed all the signs of having been abused. He snarled, nipped and generally had a horrible attitude. If he could have spoken to me, he would have let me know what a disappointment I was to him — again, the whole being in a relationship with Norwegian woman thing.

After a decade with a sweet dog with physical problems, I did not know if I could handle this dog or that I even wanted to. Then my sister stopped by and decided to take him for a walk in the backyard. Next thing I knew, she comes storming into the house, stomping and carrying on, using language more colorful than a Mardi Gras parade.

They had gotten about halfway around the postage stamp-sized backyard when he had decided it would be a nice time for a break. Protesters could learn a thing or two about passive resistance from George. When he is tired of moving, nothing is going to make him move. Listening to my sister curse and kvetch, mad as a hornet, I looked out at this dog lying on his back in the yard, his legs straight up in the air, and I thought, “He truly is my dog. This is going to work.”

Two years later, George is still stubborn, does what he pleases, which is sleeping most of the time, doesn’t listen to anyone, can at times be lacking in the personality department, and offers up affection to those around him like he is tossing around manhole covers. OK, is there such a thing as a Norwegian bulldog? Because I just realized, there might be a pattern here. He is just one bad Ole and Lena joke away from being one.

Still, after two years, George, in many ways, has become a different dog. Somewhere along the way he has started to like people. I don’t know where he got this strange notion — certainly not from me. He doesn’t know what to do with them or how to interact with them, but he likes them, at least until it is time for his nap. Oh, dear God, I have turned this poor dog into a Norwegian. I just hope he doesn’t start looking at his front paws when someone rings the front door bell.

He has become demanding, whining all the time to let me know what he wants. He no longer will lower himself to eat dog food. Instead, he begs and whines for whatever is being prepared in the kitchen, especially if it contains butter or sugar. It is almost a war to keep him away from such things. I know what you are thinking. Don’t say it.

This rough, tough dog that survived in an abandoned building now whines if his sheets are not placed correctly on his mats. If a blanket gets pushed off his mat or bundled up into a shape not of his liking, he whines. He whines if sheets are not washed at least once a week. I found an old artificial lambskin rug that my previous dogs enjoyed resting on and placed it underneath one of his sheets. It did not take him long to pull it out from underneath one of his blankets and deposit it in the center of the room to let me know it was not to his liking.

For a dog that a few years back had to live in filth, he spends a maddening amount of time cleaning his paws after he has been outside, especially if it has rained or snowed recently. He is the Felix Unger of the animal kingdom.

Yet, for all his changes, George still has bad days, days where he regresses, days where he has his hiding places, and days where he is terrified by storms, the weather, and loud noises. Every once in awhile, late in the night, when he is asleep nearby me, he twitches, somehow grows smaller than the large dog he has become, and lets out terrified sounds, yelps and cries I have never heard him make while he is awake, as if he is reliving something he stuffed deep down inside.

When this unfolds, I touch George’s shoulder. There is a muscle spasm, as if he wants to recoil. His eyes open. There is a terror in them that breaks your heart. Yet, it is gone the brief second it takes to realize where he is at, replaced by a relief that I will never have the words to fully express.

In those moments, he always makes sure to gently lick my hand, one of the few signs of affection he allows himself, and sighs. I know it his way of letting me know he is happy here. He is my dog and I love him, even if I hate to admit it.

After asking the nine-year-old if she had taken the medicine that helps her walk. Some days she is the little girl who jumped off couches that she once was. I inquire why she loves George. She replies, “I love him because he is broken like me.”

I know she is referring to the limp George has developed the last few weeks after injuring one of his hind legs somehow. Even completely healthy, he is the clumsiest animal I have ever seen.

She might be right. We are all broken; each in our own way, and that is why we should try to love each other as hard as we can in our short time here, just like George.

Trevor Soderstrum is a Story City native who has been writing columns for about 10 years or so. He’s been all over the world, and attended the summer session of The Iowa Writer’s Workshop. He loves to share his stories.