DES MOINES — Kate Collins, the 2019 Dallas County Fair Queen, competed at the Iowa State Fair Queen contest on Saturday, Aug. 9. Collins, a 2017 ADM High School graduate, will be a junior at Iowa State University this fall.

The Dallas County Fair Queen was one of 102 contestants in this year’s competition. All had been crowned queen of their respective county fairs prior to the State Fair.

Hannah Koellner, 18, of Mahaska County was crowned the 2019 Iowa State Fair Queen by Dave Hoffman, president of the Fair Board. This year’s ceremony, which crowned the 56th Iowa State Fair queen, took place on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi with media sponsor CW Iowa 23.

The daughter of Jim and Kim Koellner of Eddyville, Hannah was chosen out of the 102 contestants who participated in this year’s competition.

Lauren Ries, 19, of Great Jones County, was named first runner-up. Second runner-up was Leah Marek, 17, of Washington County. Britney Ford, 18, of Cedar County, was named third runner-up.

Bailey Harward, of Davis County, was given the Outstanding Leadership Award. Jakota Maakestad, 18, of Hardin County, was given the Personality Plus Award.

Judging is based on personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to community, overall appearance, charm and poise.