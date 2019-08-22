A split school board agreed to the 30-day pilot program.

WAPELLO — The Wapello School District’s weight room will be open to a local fitness group as a 30-day pilot program, a split school board agreed during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

On a 3-2 vote, the board agreed to a request by Brian Shafer to open the facility while Shawn and Melissa Maine rehabilitate a downtown building that formerly housed a fitness center.

Shafer said when the fitness center closed earlier this year it left over 30 fitness enthusiasts with no central training location. Although the Maines are planning to reopen the center, a significant amount of renovation is needed before anything will be available, Shafer explained to the board.

“We’re looking to fill a gap before the new one is open,” he told the board, explaining the school’s facility offered the best option.

He said there would be no more liability for the district than if someone was injured using the track or any other school facility. Shafer also said the district could eliminate travel time and other transportation problems by opening its weight room to the group.

“It shows you are supporting the community,” he told the board.

Superintendent Mike Peterson said he and Shafer had talked about the proposal and Shafer had presented a list of around 33 people who had regularly used the downtown facility and would be part of the group using the school’s facility.

“We don’t want this open to everyone,” Peterson said he had told Shafer.

Peterson said he still questioned the liability issue and was especially adamant the facility would not be open for the outside group during times students would be using it.

Board president Duane Boysen, who announced early in the discussion that he planned to vote against it, said he was concerned about opening the facility to just a few.

“Everyone is going to want to get in,” he predicted.

Shafer said his group only wanted it until the Maines finished with their renovation, which he initially estimated could be up to three months. However, after apparently contacting Maine, Peterson announced the target date for completing the fitness center was 30 days.

Board member Doug Meeker said that could provide a test period for opening the facility to greater public use and would also ensure the facility was not competing with the private facility being developed by the Maines.

Board member Doug Housman, who had originally suggested a test period for the opening, then moved to allow the group to use the facility for the 30-day test period and Meeker seconded the proposal. Board member Eric Smith joined Housman and Meeker, stressing he was voting for it because it was only for a 30-day period. Boysen and board member Matt Stewart opposed it.

Peterson said he would meet Wednesday with Shafer and athletic director Michele Wade to work out details.

In other action, the board:

• Met with Thad Witte and assured him the school was continuing to seek out a qualified wrestling coach to replace former coach Rocky Hamilton;

• Accepted a $27,300 bid from CDW-G for 70 Chromebooks, which will replace others initially purchased by the school in 2016;

• Learned from secondary principal Steve Bohlen and elementary principal Brett Nagle that district staff and facilities were ready to open for school on Friday;

• Held its annual inspection tour of the district;

• Held a closed session to discuss its evaluation of Peterson.