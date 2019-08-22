It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

August 13, 2019

Vehicle one was traveling north on 2nd St., Redfield when he was struck by vehicle two. The driver of vehicle two was stopped at the stop sign on 1st St., and turned left onto 2nd St. and collided with vehicle one. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $8,000 and $5,000 to vehicle one. Driver two was cited for failure to obey stop sign.

A 23 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for operate a vehicle with no consent and assault.

August 14, 2019

A 22 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license suspended.

A 20 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft and carrying weapons.

August 15, 2019

A 32 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation on the original charge of assault causing bodily harm.

August 16, 2019

A 23 year old female Illinois resident was arrested for public intoxication and interference with official act.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling southbound in the 14000 block of N Ave. when she attempted to make a left hand turn onto the on-ramp of Hwy 141. Driver two was traveling northbound in the 14000 block of N. Ave. when driver one failed to yield before turning left and struck his driver’s side. No injuries reported. Estimated damage to vehicle one is $5,000 and vehicle two is $3,000.

August 17, 2019

A 35 year old male Waukee resident was arrested for operating while under the influence, 2nd offense.

A 54 year old Shedahl resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance 1st offense.

August 19, 2019

A 29 year old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearms while in possession of a controlled substance and a citation for an open container.

A driver was traveling east in the 300 block of W 4th St., Woodward when his steering locked up and pulled his vehicle, which collided with a vehicle that was parked on the south side of the street. No injuries reported. Damage to the driver’s vehicle estimated at $2,000 and $3,000 to the parked vehicle.