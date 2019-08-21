On July 30, President Trump signed this into law: All service members who served after 1941 are now eligible to join the American Legion, regardless if it was wartime or not.
Tim Mclaughlin, currently post adjutant of the local American Legion post William F Ball Post 48, said this new law has great significance to the Nevada American Legion post. “It means (potentially) more members and an increased ability to serve the community,” he said. The William F Ball Post currently has 160 members.
Mclaughlin explained that with the president’s signature on the LEGION Act, the ongoing declared period of war was extended back to Dec. 7, 1941. “The Congressionally approved act is a way to honor thousands of veterans who were killed or wounded on duty during periods not previously considered a time of war.
With this act, he said, Congress has reduced the number of eligibility periods from seven to two. “They are April 6, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918, and Dec. 7, 1941, and continuing,” Mclaughlin said. “No other restrictions are changed. Veterans who were honorably discharged, but whose service did not fall into the previously defined war eras, may now join The American Legion immediately.”
Mclaughlin and other Legion leaders are thrilled with the new law. “Finally, Congress has acknowledged the service and sacrifice of at least 1,600 veterans who died or were wounded in previously undeclared periods of war,” said American Legion National Judge Advocate Kevin Bartlett. “This new law honors the memories of those veterans, while allowing other veterans from those previously undeclared eras to receive all the American Legion benefits they have earned through their service.”
The LEGION Act – Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act – also redefines The American Legion’s membership eligibility dates. The eligibility now spans from Dec. 7, 1941, until a time when the U.S. is no longer at war, as determined by Congress.
Congress had to change the Eligibility Laws, Mclaughlin explained, because the American Legion is a Congressionally chartered wartime veterans’ organization.
What is the Legion’s mission?
Mclaughlin shares the following information:
“The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.
“Hundreds of local American Legion programs and activities strengthen the nation one community at a time. American Legion Baseball is one of the nation’s most successful amateur athletic programs, educating young people about the importance of sportsmanship, citizenship and fitness. The Operation Comfort Warriors program supports recovering wounded warriors and their families, providing them with “comfort items” and the kind of support that makes a hospital feel a little bit more like home. The Legion also raises millions of dollars in donations at the local, state and national levels to help veterans and their families during times of need and to provide college scholarship opportunities.
“The American Legion is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization with great political influence perpetuated by its grass-roots involvement in the legislation process from local districts to Capitol Hill. Legionnaires’ sense of obligation to community, state and nation drives an honest advocacy for veterans in Washington. The Legion stands behind the issues most important to the nation’s veterans community, backed by resolutions passed by volunteer leadership.”
What the American Legion needs
Mclaughlin said the American Legion’s success depends entirely on active membership, participation and volunteerism. “The organization belongs to the people it serves and the communities in which it thrives.”’
He encourages those who can now join the legion to give it due consideration. If interested in finding out more about membership, contact Post Commander Russ Cruse at 515-339-5644 or by Email: russandsheila@hotmail.com; or Post Adjutant Tim Mclaughlin at 515-291-3198 or by Email: tmclaugh20@hotmail.com. Or, he said, visit the Post on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays from 4-8 p.m.
Here is what our Local Post and Auxiliary Do
American Legion Post 48
Provides Honor Guard for Funerals with a Bugler at cemeteries
Works with the County VA Office to ensure that veterans receive the services they are entitled to receive
Helps with Memorial Day activities with members of the Patriotic Council - Avenue of Flags, Parade, Ceremony
Sponsors Fourth of July Activities
Post Flags in the City from May through November
Provides Color Guard for Home Football Games
Partners with schools for Veterans Day Programs
Assist Middle School with Veteran related programs
Provides a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Elementary School
Provides Flag Retirement (worn flag disposal ceremonies)
Co-sponsors a Boy Scout Troop
Sponsors an Essay and Speech Contest
Sponsors 3 Boys State Citizens -funds raised through Bingo
Provides 3 Scholarships - funds raised through Bingo
Assists with various needs in the community
Provides Memorial Services as needed
Provides assistance to veterans and their families as needed
Provides fellowship for veterans and their families
Promotes Legislative action for veterans rights
Provides durable medical equipment loans
Auxiliary
Supports the Legion and its programs
Teach Americanism and Patriotism to youth and adults in multiple venues
Provide assistance to State and Federal VA Hospitals and care facilities
Donates supplies to schools
Honors all school personnel during Education Week and at other times
Assists with local blood drives
Promotes and Distributes poppies
Assists in Memorial Day activities
Provides scholarships to veterans’ children
Sponsors an Americanism Essay Contest
Sends Junior girls to Girls State
Donates Funds or gifts for local veterans and families in need
Partners with the Legion in Veteran Day Programs
Helps with Fourth of July activities
Provides a Junior Program for girls 6-18
Participates in the Quilt of Valor Program
Donates funds to Homeless Veteran Programs
Purchases and gives gifts to veterans in care facilities
Sends cards to veterans
Sends care packages to active duty soldiers
Assists families of active duty soldiers
Gives out Blue Star Banners to families of deployed soldiers
Holds Memorial services as requested and for deceased members
Helps local disabled veterans
Supports Veterans Creative Arts Program
Provides Hall facilities for various activities and hosts a monthly dinner
American Legion members work together to support their local communities, focusing on services classified under the organization’s four pillars: Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation; National Security; Americanism; and Children & Youth. Examples include: • VA volunteers: Millions of community service hours are logged by VA-trained volunteers, and more than $1.5 million is raised annually to assist VA hospitals in local communities. • American Legion Baseball: America’s pastime is played out on fields each summer, providing healthy, wholesome activity for young people, some of whom go on to play Major League Baseball. • Charities: The American Legion Family organizes fundraisers to secure scholarships for children, provide support and comfort for wounded service members, and distribute emergency aid for victims of natural disasters.