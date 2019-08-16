Cat lovers who stop by by Pet Supplies Plus Sunday afternoon might not be able to resist taking home a furry friend.

A Street Cat With No Desire will host an Adoption Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the store, 3200 Agency Street.

The event will have at least a dozen kittens and several adult cats “varying in markings, sizes and ages,” according to the group’s Facebook page, A Street Cat With No Desire, Burlington, that updates followers on their efforts to control the area’s very large stray cat population.

Adoption cost is a donation, all to help cats and kittens.

Visitors may find a lovely selection.

Breeds “vary from Russian Blue lineage to Maine Coon to Siamese to Torties to well, everything," said Nathalie Girod, who co-founded SCWND with fellow Burlington resident Lanie Fritz. "Burlington creates beautiful cats, I do admit."

But all cats, from couch denizens to ferals, apparently are beautiful to Girod and her fellow feline rescuers, including volunteer Janine Walsh.

One Facebook post celebrates fluffy, big-eared orange-striped kitten Hunny Bunny’s new “forever home.” In another, bright-eyed Henry and Kevin look resplendent in their thick, shiny black fur.

Kitty earrings made by Robin Schneiderman, co-director of the Des Moines County Heritage Museum, to help SCWND also will be available Sunday.

SCWND is a trap spay/neuter, vaccination and fostering program run entirely by volunteers, receives its funding through donations and serves Burlington and Des Moines County.

Their catchy moniker came about when Fritz and Girod wanted to start a Facebook page with a name fitting to their cause.

"Nathalie and I saw that we could help more animals and gain more support by creating a Facebook page," said Fritz.

They brainstormed, and, "We settled on a play of words from the famous playwright, Tennessee Williams, 'A Street Car Named Desire' since it cleverly fit our mission. A favorite quote from the movie is ‘I’ve always depended upon the kindness of strangers,’ which is the crux of our relationship with these small domesticated beings. They don't survive well or for very long without human intervention," she said.

Most cats they help are stray, not feral, said Girod. People move, leaving pets behind to fend for themselves. It’s a big problem here.

“Ninety-nine percent are socialized since most have been abandoned,” said Girod. They start out scared and wary but wind up trusting their caretakers and are “very grateful, kind and loving,” she said.

SCWND volunteers are working hard to curb cat breeding and the disease and suffering that comes with rampant population growth. Since 2015, the group has spayed or neutered about 300 cats, including 40 this spring and summer.

“So many tragic stories for these animals. We would love to get it across to our citizens how important it is to fix them,” said Fritz.

The volunteers have encountered infected, diseased and poisoned cats, including a mother whose babies died, all but one.

“A tragic story for us but seen so often in our community,” said Girod.

Schneiderman, who became aware of a 20-cat colony on North Hill, aided by SCWND and others, was able to catch and TNVR 11 and socialize some. Some remain in the colony but are now serene, no longer driven by instincts and hormones to procreate and fight.

Sunshine, once a scared, free-roaming cat who birthed four litters and was “exhausted and pathetic,” now approaches Schneiderman for food, then “relaxes along a stone wall. She is living out her life in peace,” said Schneiderman.

Continuing the effort takes work, dedication, and, of course, funds, because there are just so many cats — more colonies coming to light, many starving, like ones in a Burlington trailer court.

“We definitely need many more volunteers, fosters and donations,” said Fritz who, with Girod and other big-hearted helpers like Rebecca Rosales, who fosters cats, are working on a thin budget, requiring them to dip into their own pocketbooks, sometimes deeply.

Rosales, who collects refundable cans and bottles to help pay for animal care, had vet bills in July that were more than $1,000. She gives untold hours of time and effort, including saving and re-homing a tiger cat, the now-happy house cat Mac, who had been tortured. She patiently hand-feeds orphaned kittens. So far this year, she fostered 72 cats. Her total is well in the hundreds.

She said she would like to see a law here addressing animal cruelty, and for pet owners to be required to spay, neuter and microchip.

Partners include Dr. R.E. Dill, a Morning Sun veterinarian, and PAW Animal Shelter in Fort Madison offers a low-cost cat spay/neuter clinic the second Thursday of every month.

SCWND is now selling T-shirts, and are also accepting refundable cans and bottles. For a dropoff location, message the group on Facebook.

A GoFundMe account can be found at www.gofundme.com/y3kwhhs