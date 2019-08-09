Nebraska City Tourism andCommerce invites businesses and residents to a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Monday, Aug. 19

Meet Travel Coordinator, Donna Chard who opened a new office, BellaNova Travel, at 601 Central in Nebraska City.

Join us for the open house with refreshments and many drawings. Let her plan your next trip!

The Open House will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with the Ribbon Cutting at 5:15 p.m. The public is invited.