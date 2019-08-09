Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) program beginning Sept. 1 at 11 processor locations around the state. Two additional processors will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 1 and Nov. 16.

Hunters pay no processing costs for deer accepted by processors for this donation-driven program.

The HHH program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need. Hunters should first talk with processors but may keep antlers, head and cape and donate the rest of the deer. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.

Learn more about the program and how to support it at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH or contact program coordinator Teresa Lombard at 402 471-5430 teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.

The participating meat processors are: Amherst – Belschner Custom Meats; Bayard – JM Pack (starting Nov. 1); Elwood – SteakMaster; Humphrey – Country Butcher (starting Nov. 16); Johnson – Pelican’s Meat Processing; Lindsay – Melcher’s Locker; North Bend – Bob’s Custom Meats; North Platte – Kelley’s Custom Pack; Oakland – Oakland Meat Processing Plant; Omaha – B.I.G. Meats; Orleans – Harlan County Meat Processors; Table Rock – Den’s Country Meats; Ulysses – The Butchery.