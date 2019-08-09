Southeast District Health Department’s VetSET program will be hosting a veteran’s town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Rowe Memorial Complex, 1518 Central Ave.

The health department is inviting all veterans, service members, and their families to join us to have a conversation about issues that are important to veterans in Otoe County.

Rural veterans, service members, and their families can be disproportionately affected by negative health outcomes.

VetSET Nebraska is connecting community resources to better serve the veteran population. The program is striving to increase community awareness, build collaboration, and connect rural veterans, service members, and their families to local support.

The health department is hoping to gather information that can help to develop community-based approaches that will enable the veterans and their families to connect with their communities where they can thrive.

The town hall will explore perceptions of the assets the military experience brings to the community, as well as identify challenges and potential solutions to meet the needs of those families.

Information gathered will be used to create an action plan to develop best practices that can help bridge the gap between military and civilian worlds in southeast Nebraska communities and maximize resilience in military families.

For more information, please contact Amanda at 877-777-0424 or amanda@sedhd.org.