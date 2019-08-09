Terry Moorman and the Boone City Council recieved an architectural rendering of the Green Space from Nutini Architechture showcasing the most detailed image of how the Green Space on the corner of 8th and Story will appear.

“Our architect has been busy and we have the first glimpse of what the space at 8th and Story will look like, Moorman said. “We think it looks fantastic and are excited about it all coming together.”

Earlier this week, the electronics have been ran underground and since Stecker Concrete has begun the process of digging the groundwork of what will be filled with concrete for the project.

Owner and Operator of Stecker Concrete, Chad Stecker is hopeful to have the concrete work finished within two weeks, weather permitting.

The City of Boone is still looking for pleadges to help support the project as they continue working through the summer into the fall.

Become part of the Green Space Pledge. Continue reading to find out how.

The Green Space Pledge

From the City of Boone, “As part of the Economic Development plan for the downtown Boone are, the City of Boone will be constructing a Green Space in the lot of 8thand Story (The Old Meyers Building Location). It will include a central area which will accommodate the annual Christmas Tree and local artist’s work throughout the year. A band shelter will be built and available to local musicians. The space will be available to rent for special occasion such as weddings, parties and family reunions to name a few.”

Fundraising to reach the 110,000 dollar goal the city of Boone is offering residents and businesses to purchase a place in history as donors and sponsors for the project.

A few examples of ways that a business can donate and earn a permanent engraving in the Green Space is a Flower pot, a public bench and a series of sponsor levels starting at bronze all the way up to platinum.

Your donation qualifies you for an eight by eight inch engraved tile which will be displayed on the interior walls of the band shelter.

Prices for each donation reward varies and those interested are encouraged to reach out to Terry Moorman on Facebook or by phone at (515) 314-1568.