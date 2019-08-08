Above: Representatives from the Nevada Fire Department, Story County Emergency Management, Nevada Fire/EMS Rescue, Gilbert Fire Department and The American Legion roll up the flag, which has been held over Highway 35 on the 260th Street overpass last Thursday as the remains of Ralph Bennett, an Ames native killed during World War II in Burma, passed below. A public memorial service was held on Aug. 3. Photo by Kylee Mullen/Ames Tribune

At Left: April Tieck and Novana Brown, both of Huxley EMS; Clint Bennethum, of Slater EMS; Vietnam veteran Lynn Lathrop; Betty Robb, of Huxley EMS; and Connie Pitcher, of Slater EMS, salute the remains of Ralph Bennett as his motorcade passes below the Iowa Highway 210 overpass on Interstate 35 last Thursday afternoon. Photo by Ronna Faaborg/Ames Tribune.