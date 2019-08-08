Doris and Louie Hensen smiled while posing for a photo with their wedding photo 73 years to the day it was taken.

The Hensens were married on Monday, Aug. 5, 1946 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The pair celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Monday, Aug. 5 at Perry Lutheran Homes.

“It was a beautiful, beautiful day,” Doris said of the celebration, which included a private dinner at Perry Lutheran Homes, flowers, a corsage and a cake.

Though Doris just laughed when asked if she ever thought they would be celebrating 73 years.

“Heavens no, I had no idea. I thought we were lucky to make 50,” she said.

The pair first met at a bowling alley in Bouton. Doris went to the bowling alley with her apartment roommate and saw Louie there with another guy friend.

They didn’t start dating though until Louie got back from the service three years later.

“He thought he was going to be killed, so he didn’t want any attachments. We corresponded very little during war. When he came home, we started going together right away,” Doris said.

Louie got home from the service in November and they were married the following August.

Though Doris wasn’t sure if he asked her to marry him because of a refrigerator.

While the pair didn’t attend a dance at Lake Robbins, Louie put Doris’ name into a drawing for a new refrigerator. Doris ended up winning the refrigerator, though she didn’t know it.

“He called me and wanted to know what to do with the refrigerator. I thought he was teasing me. I just said put it in your mother’s dining room, just being funny,” Doris said.

The more she thought about it, the more she began to think she may have one. She grabbed a ride back to Bouton and sure enough, there was the refrigerator.

“So I don’t know whether he married me because I had a refrigerator,” Doris said while laughing, or because of a farm.

“My proposal was ‘I have the chance to run a farm, but I have to be married,’” she said with a laugh. “That was my proposal. If he hadn’t had the potential to get the farm I don’t suppose we would have been married.”

Fast forward 73 years and the pair are still together. As for the secret to their long marriage, Doris said she never argued with Louie.

“Just best not to, just let everything work itself out,” she said.

They also worked well together both on the farm and in the sale barn they purchased later in their marriage.

Doris said they farmed near Lake Robbins for three years before moving to another farm near Yale. The pair farmed near Yale for around 20 years before purchasing the Perry Sales Pavilion in 1969.

“We just worked together all the time, whatever we did,” Doris said.

She helped out on the farm as Louie was busy with his auctioneer job. They raised two boys together, Ronald, who now lives in California, and Curt, who is in Texas.

Louie also helped Doris in the kitchen while she prepared food for the sale barn. Doris also helped with the bookkeeping.

“We just worked together because we had to,” Doris said.

The pair sold the sale barn and lived in Perry for around 20 years before moving to the apartments at Rowley. Louie soon became sick and then moved into Perry Lutheran Homes a little over a year ago. Doris followed suit in the spring of this year.

The Hensens are now one of the only couples at Perry Lutheran Homes. They spend time in each other’s rooms and eat meals together every day.

Doris was happy they could enjoy their 73rd wedding anniversary on Aug. 5.

“We had a beautiful day,” she said of the anniversary celebration.