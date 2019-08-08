Story County Conservation is hosting its first-ever organized public cleaning event next Thursday, Aug. 15, in hopes of eliminating the abundance of fishing wire and bobbers around two parks in Ames.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at McFarland Park, located at 56461 180th St., in Ames. Volunteers will be coordinated into teams and dispersed to clean up at either McFarland or Peterson parks.

Erica Place, Story County Conservation’s outreach coordinator, said although fishing wire and bobbers may not seem like they carry risks by being left out, they can actually do a lot of damage.

“It happens to the best of us, getting fishing line stuck in trees, or over the lake or river, and over time (the fishing wire) accumulates, and it poses a risk to wildlife and people,” she said. “For wildlife especially, because those lures are meant to catch things and sometime you can catch something you didn’t mean to, like a bird.”

Place said sometimes when insect-like lures are left out, they are realistic enough to convince birds they are real. Then they get stuck with the hook. The risk for people, of course, is the danger of stepping on a hook.

In terms of the environment, since the lures and fishing wire are generally made out of plastic, if it is not picked up it will take hundreds of years to fully decompose.

Generally, Place said at all parks near a body of water, lures and fishing line get stuck in trees, or areas that are unnaccesible to most people, so it gets left behind. Now the county’s conservation team wants to do everything in their power to assure their parks look as good as possible.

“We want to make sure to keep our areas looking nice, and part of that is doing our part and taking responsibility in taking care of these natural resources that we have,” Place said.

Besides cleaning up the two parks, Place also hopes the event will bring more awareness to fishers who might leave their lines behind.

“This is definetly not a unique situation to our water bodies at McFarland or Peterson parks. This is something that can take place at any water body, not just in this state but beyond. If you see trash, please pick it up,” she said. “I always bring a trash bag whenever I visit a water body, so that when I leave it looks better than when I came.”

Story County Conservation is encouraging people to register to help assist in the clean up. Residents who register that own canoes or kayaks are encouraged to bring them to assist getting fishing line or bobbers out in hard to reach areas.

If you don’t have a boat, that’s fine, too. Place said she just wants anyone and everyone to come.

To register for the clean up, visit www.storycountyconservation.org. For questions or to get more infomation, Place encourages people to call the conservation office at (515) 232-2516.