STORY CITY — The City Council has awarded a contract in the amount of $148,474 to Woodruff Construction to repair the city’s historic Swinging Bridge.

“This spring, a late thaw coupled with heavy rainfall inundated the South Skunk River with amounts of water that sent it well above the banks,” said City Administrator Mark Jackson. “In addition, because of the late thaw, river ice and other debris were sent down the river and collided with the bridge.”

The conditions, which occurred in mid-March, caused extensive damage to the 83-year-old bridge, making the structure unsafe. Boards were torn off the walkway of the bridge and the structure itself was also affected.

The historic bridge was built in 1936 and was one of the New Deal projects constructed under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration (WPA).

The 71-foot stone, wood and steel wire suspension footbridge over the Skunk River leads to Story City’s South Park.

The bridge is part of many community celebrations, and, aside from being a sentimental favorite, it is also of practical value as it offers pedestrian access to the picnic area and shelter house at South Park.

“It is one of Story City’s unique amenities and a point of pride in the community,” Jackson said. “Unfortunately, it is anticipated that the bridge will be closed for the remainder of the year.”