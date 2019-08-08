A small crowd gathered to honor the victims of last weekend's mass shootings during a candlelight vigil outside of Republican Congressman Steve King's Ames office on Wednesday evening.

The vigil, hosted by Story County Democrats on the city's east side at 1421 S. Bell Ave., gave community members an opportunity to share their thoughts and write letters to Iowa's congressional delegation, following the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

A gunman killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen others Saturday morning at a Walmart in El Paso. Early Sunday morning, nine people were killed and 26 others injured when a gunman opened fire outside a bar in Dayton.

Story County Democrats Chair Maddie Anderson began the vigil at 8 p.m. by handing out clipboards to the roughly 35 community members in attendance. She encouraged people to write messages that will be mailed to Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, and to King.

Anderson then invited attendees to share their thoughts.

Iowa State Senator Herman Quirmbach, of Ames, was among those who stepped forward.

“We have a president who is promoting a message of hate. A message of intolerance, a message of xenophobia, a message of racism,” he said. “We have to end the discussions that lead to that kind of violence. We need to embrace the people who have joined our country, whether it's 10 minutes ago, 10 years ago or 10 centuries ago.

“Every person, from every group, is a human being who deserves to have their rights respected, and whose contributions to our nation and our society have been overwhelming.”

Quirmbach also talked about the need for gun control measures.

“We have to change the attitude. We also have to do one other thing,” he said. “We need to reinstate the assault weapons ban. We need to limit capacity of magazines. We need to eliminate the means. We have to work on the motivation, as well.”

Courtney Vengrin, of Ames, then shared her own thoughts about the shootings. Her comments, however, were about her own experience with the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

“I was on Virginia Tech's campus on April 16,” she said to the Tribune. “The violence that happened that day, I've seen it repeated hundreds of times this year alone.”

Vengrin said she received two degrees from the university, and she was also born and raised just outside of Blacksburg, Virginia, where the school is located. She said the scar from that shooting still affects her hometown today.

“I really hope to see some change from our legislature to see some impact, some gun control in this country, to provide safer schools, movie theaters and malls for our kids and our futures,” she said.

Once those who chose to speak were finished, Anderson handed out candles and read the names of those killed in the Texas and Ohio shootings. She said it is important to her that people come together to remember those killed, and to get answers from state representatives.

“People are looking to leadership for answers, and we are not getting any answers. Everything that is suggested to reduce access to guns has been dismissed by Republican leadership,” she said. “We'd like to know what their answer is, as to what can be done.”