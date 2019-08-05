Plan to attend one of the 2019 Soybean Management Field Days sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Extension. This year we have two of the four scheduled field days within a reasonable distance for soybean producers in southeast Nebraska. On August 15th a field day is scheduled for the Ross and Jud Boekner Farm near Plymouth and on August 16th a field day is scheduled for the Lynn Neujahr Farm near Waverly.

At these sites there will be demonstration plots, lunch and time for questions. Producers can obtain ideas and insight about the challenges they face in producing a quality crop at a profitable price in today's global economy. Free registration is available the day of the event. The program begins with registration at 9:00 a.m., followed by four 1 hour presentations from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Learn how to profitably apply the products of technology and research at the farm level. This educational event is for you - the soybean grower and agronomic representatives supporting the soybean industry. Experts will share their knowledge and experiences as they relate to soybean production, marketing and management. Specific topics of discussion include: Making Sense of Production Costs and Policy Changes, Soybean Insects & Cover Crops, Hail Damage Impact on Growth & Development of Soybeans, Management of Cover Crops & Soybean Insects and Pathogens, Soybean Weed Control & Cover Crops, Cover Crop - Pros & Cons Associated with Soybean Production, Soybean Production & Agronomic Topics Associated with Cover Crops – Planting Rates, Row Spacing, Planting Dates, Maturity Groups, Irrigation Management.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn about the latest advances and strategies for soybean production and marketing. By participating in the Soybean Management Field Days, you will see your checkoff dollars at work bringing leading technology and ideas to you, the soybean producers. If you have questions about this field day you can contact me at (402) 274-4755. A link to more specific information and directions to the field days can be found at: https://go.unl.edu/2019smfd.





