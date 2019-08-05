DES MOINES – Every 2 seconds, someone in the country needs blood to survive. You can make sure they get it by donating with LifeServe Blood Center!

A whole blood donation only takes up to an hour and can save three lives in your community. Make that lifesaving gift at a local blood drive geared toward giving back to your hometown!

Local drives include:Granger Community Blood Drive, 3-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.Woodward Community Blood Drive, 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at United Methodist Church, 108 W 5th St.

Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.