The Boone County Convention & Visitors Bureau again this year will have a large booth at the Iowa State Fair. We are needing some volunteers to fill shifts. If you are willing and able please go online and sign up for any days/times that work best for you. A ticket for admission into the fair will be provided. Our booth is located inside the air conditioned Varied Industry building. Training sessions for helping will be held Thursday, August 1 at 5:00 – Snus Hill and Monday, August 5 at 5:00 – Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad. Please sign-up to work a 4 hour shift and share the great things we have in Boone County. Thanks!