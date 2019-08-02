It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

6-2-19: A report was made for a trespass and a theft.

6-5-19: A report was made for a theft.

6-11-19: A report was made for an assault.

6-14-19: A report was made of theft of a catalytic convertor.

6-17-19: Female arrested for burglary 3rd on a Dallas County warrant.

6-18-19: A report was made for a theft of merchandise.

6-18-19: Casey’s General Store reported a theft.

6-20-19: A report was made for a theft.

6-20-19: Central Iowa Diesel reported a theft.

6-21-19: Casey’s General Store reported a theft of fuel.

6-25-19: A report was made for a theft of a school bell. If you have any information please contact this department.