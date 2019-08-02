Submitted to DCN

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.


6-2-19: A report was made for a trespass and a theft.


6-5-19: A report was made for a theft.


6-11-19: A report was made for an assault.


6-14-19: A report was made of theft of a catalytic convertor.


6-17-19: Female arrested for burglary 3rd on a Dallas County warrant.


6-18-19: A report was made for a theft of merchandise.


6-18-19: Casey’s General Store reported a theft.


6-20-19: A report was made for a theft.


6-20-19: Central Iowa Diesel reported a theft.


6-21-19: Casey’s General Store reported a theft of fuel.


6-25-19: A report was made for a theft of a school bell. If you have any information please contact this department.